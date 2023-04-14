Streaming issues? Report here
Lamola says his dept takes responsibility for Thabo Bester's escape

14 April 2023 6:28 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Thabo Bester
Department of Correctional Services
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Centre
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola

Over the last two days, MPs have heard evidence from G4S, the inspector judge of prisons, the police, as well as the Department of Correctional Services.

CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that he agreed with MPs that his department failed Thabo Bester’s victims and said that he took full responsibility.

Lamola also expressed his shock when he was informed about the convicted rapist and murderer’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre by inspector, Judge Edwin Cameron.

Cameron, who heads the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, also gave evidence to the justice committee on Thursday about circumstances surrounding Bester’s escape.

READ MORE:

Thabo Bester saga: G4S officials didn't co-operate with police, says Masemola

• Dr Nandipha remanded in custody after making first court appearance

• Dr Nandipha should have been arrested for perjury in 2022 - Judge Edwin Cameron

• 'The good doctor cooperated': Cele details how Bester, Magudumana returned to SA

MPs heard ow evidence about the escape was not acted upon by prisons contractor, G4S.

Over the last two days, MPs have heard evidence from G4S, the inspector judge of prisons, the police, as well as the Department of Correctional Services.

Members were unanimous in slamming G4S for failing to act on Thabo Bester’s escape and possibly covering up his aided escape.

But Minister Lamola said that the responsibility lay with his department.

"Yes, and that’s why we apologised to the nation because we take responsibility. In terms of the act, the overall responsibility as a custodian of prisons in this country is the Department of Correctional Services."

Inspector Judge Edwin Cameron also told the committee that G4S was aware that the body found in the cell was not Bester but turned a blind eye.

"They knew long beforehand as your question implies, but were closing their eyes to it."

The committee is now expected to consider the evidence before it makes recommendations to the National Assembly on what course of action to take.

ICYMI: MP Glynnis Breytenbach grills G4S officials over Thabo Bester


This article first appeared on EWN : Lamola says his dept takes responsibility for Thabo Bester's escape




