'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce





Pippa Hudson interviews marathon running legend Bruce Fordyce in episode seven of a special podcast series, Running's Lessons for Life.

Arguably the most famous ultra-marathon runner in South African history, Bruce Fordyce won the Comrades Marathon a record nine times, eight of them consecutively.

He is also a former world record holder over both the 50-mile and 100-km distance.

Fordyce is now 67 years old, but he's still actively involved in the local running community.

Through his passion for road running, he’s encouraged thousands of other South Africans to get moving by bringing Parkrun to this country.

His first Comrades victory in 1981 was not an easy one, not only because of the arduous nature of the race itself, but because of the political stand he chose to take, running with a black armband to protest against apartheid.

It saw him jeered by the crowd and even pelted with rotten tomatoes by a fellow runner.

Despite winning the race, he admits that the circumstances that day made it more challenging.

I loved being loved, so it was horrible to know that I was unpopular with a large section of the spectators, in fact, most of them. Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

I'm also quite an aggressive guy at a certain point... so when I get angry then you need to be afraid. Not that I'm going to give you a big klap, because I'm not the biggest guy in the world. But I can take that anger, which I did do, then I burnt it in a slow, smouldering way, and made sure, absolutely made sure that I was going to win. Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

... so winning with the armband, that's it. It was so difficult for the poor old SABC because they were given instructions not to film us, but you can't not film the winner. Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

Fordyce conquered the 89-kilometre race thirty times during his career, but it's the nine victories that he holds a special place in his heart.

He says the 1983 win, the 'up-run' from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, stands out as his most memorable race win.

He crossed the finish line in a time of 05:30:12, obliterating the rest of the competition.

1983 is close to my heart because I was so strong, and without wanting to sound arrogant, I won by fifteen minutes, which is a huge winning margin. You could've made it 10 more kilometres, and I would've carried on going. Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

I would say it's like a mother with nine children. There's the one you're very proud of, there's the naughty one. There's the really brilliant one. There's the difficult one, but you love them all. Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

These days, Fordyce is no longer a competitive runner, but instead heads up Parkrun in South Africa, encouraging everyday folk to take up running as a hobby.

We have 1.3 million registered members. We have 35, 37-thousand people participating every Saturday at 200 venues across South Africa. Bruce Fordyce, 9-time Comrades Marathon winner

For more, listen to the audio of episode seven of Running's Lessons For Life featuring Bruce Fordyce.