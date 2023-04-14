



Lester Kiewit chats to the owner of Shamrock Pies, Grazia Linden, about the pie brand's recent expansion to Cape Town.

Shamrock Pies started when an Irish confectioner moved to East London in 1973 and started sharing his confectionery skills with the province.

Now, the brand is owned by Linden who strives to maintain the tradition and quality of the Shamrock pie.

Linden says that Shamrock Pies are considered the best because:

• They've been manufactured in the Eastern Cape since 1973, making them 50 years old this year

• The recipe hasn't changed since 1973

• Only 'genuine products' are used

Linden also says that Shamrock Pies' expansion to Cape Town is long overdue and was meant to happen a while back but the COVID-19 pandemic halted this plan.

Thankfully, the pandemic didn't change the plan - the pie brand now has a depot in Kuils River which will supply local stores.

Linden says Shamrock Pies are considered 'very good' because of its pastry...

It's a very good pie. It's different from other pies because of the pastry. It's an institution in the East London area and now the Eastern Cape because it has been there for such a long time. I think it's one of the oldest pies in the country. Grazia Linden, Owner - Shamrock Pies

Kiewit reckons it is 'fantastic news' and confirms that Shamrock Pies is the best melt-in-your-mouth pie ever - hot or cold.

Shamrock Pies will be available in local Cape Town retailers soon - just ask for them at a store near you.

This article first appeared on KFM : Shamrock Pies ('best pie in South Africa') is coming to Cape Town