G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

14 April 2023 9:11 AM
by Orrin Singh
Tags:
Thabo Bester
G4S
Mangaung Correctional Center

Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correctional facility.

JOHANNESBURG - The G4S technician who oversaw the CCTV cameras in the administration wing of the Mangaung Correctional Centre on the day convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped from prison was married a day later.

Teboho James Lipholo appeared alongside Bester’s main accomplice and alleged partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday, facing a charge of corruption in the role he played in Bester’s elaborate escape from prison in May last year.

READ:

Through his social media presence, Eyewitness News was able to establish that Lipholo began working as a technician at Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2004.

Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022, a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire and escaped from lawful custody at the private maximum facility.

A picture of him and his wife signing their wedding register in what appears to be a Home Affairs office was uploaded to Facebook on May 11, 2022, seven days after they tied the knot.

Unlike his former colleague, Senohe Matsoara, who was linked to having played an integral role in Bester’s escape, and flaunted his wealth on social media by purchasing a new vehicle with money suspected to have been proceeds of a bribe, Lipholo was far more subtle.

Dressed in a black tuxedo, Lipholo sat next to his wife, who was also dressed in black.

According to court papers, Lipholo is charged with contravening the Corruption Act, assisting a prisoner to escape, and defeating the ends of justice.

Lipholo and Magudumana are expected back in court on Monday, where information pertaining to their bail is expected to be deliberated in preparation for a bail application.


