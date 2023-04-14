Streaming issues? Report here
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April

14 April 2023
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
National shutdown
truck drivers

Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Mary Phadi, President of the Truckers Association of South Africa.

  • A group of truckers are set to embark on a 'national shutdown' on 30 April
  • This will be done as a means to discuss a wide range of demands, including salary increases and the employment of foreign nationals
  • Their plan is to block highways to bring the streets to a standstill

Unhappy truck drivers are set to embark on a 'national shutdown' from 30 April to demand an increase in wages and the removal of labour brokers and employment of foreign nationals within the sector.

Unhappy truck drivers threaten ‘national shutdown’ from April 30
Unhappy truck drivers threaten ‘national shutdown’ from April 30

RELATED: Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car

Phadi says that she has engaged with the drivers that have gone to social media to express their feelings and post about the shutdown, as a way to collectively come up with solutions.

The challenges raised by the truck drivers include cameras in truck cabs, employment of foreign nationals and a failed task team.

Phadi hopes to resolve the challenges as a way to prevent a shutdown.

We have engaged with the truck drivers that are concerned.

Mary Phadi, President – Truckers Association of South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April




