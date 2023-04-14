Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire Teboho Lipholo was married on May 4, 2022 - a day after Bester faked his own death in cell 35 in a prison fire at Mangaung correct... 14 April 2023 9:11 AM
Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation' Shereen Van Deventer, the wife of Gerco Van Deventer, says she's hopeful that her husband will soon be returned home. 14 April 2023 9:04 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Shamrock Pies ('best pie in South Africa') is coming to Cape Town Founded in 1973 by an Irish confectioner in East London, Shamrock Pies makes what many consider to be the very best ones in SA. 14 April 2023 8:45 AM
View all Business
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles. 14 April 2023 3:01 PM
VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble. 14 April 2023 1:43 PM
Outdated or on point? Book that schools women in finding 'Mr Right' gets sequel Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Meghan Markle said this 1995 book helped bag their husbands. Part two will be released later this year. 14 April 2023 12:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 14 April 2023 1:25 PM
Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history. 14 April 2023 10:19 AM
Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight 'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhou... 13 April 2023 8:24 PM
View all Sport
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eightie... 13 April 2023 4:55 PM
[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day! 11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments. 11 April 2023 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank' Tibetan president in exile says the Dalai Lama was just trying to lighten the mood, when asking young boy to suck his tongue. 14 April 2023 2:59 PM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets

14 April 2023 10:19 AM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Indian Premier League
Kagiso Rabada

The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.

Rabada added another record to his illustrious cricketing career by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 100 IPL wickets.

He broke Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga’s record by taking only 64 games to claim 100 scalps. The previous record held by Malinga was 70 matches.

It was a bittersweet moment for the speedster as his team, the Punjab Kings, succumbed to a six-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans.

Watch Rabada's record-breaking feat here.


This article first appeared on 947 : Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets




14 April 2023 10:19 AM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Indian Premier League
Kagiso Rabada

More from Sport

'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce

14 April 2023 1:25 PM

‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM

A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LinkedIn post by Amanda Cromhout, founder of The Blind Loyalty Trust

Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent

13 April 2023 8:03 PM

Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa

13 April 2023 7:52 PM

From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Runners at the Two Oceans Marathon's finish line. Picture: @2OceansMarathon/Twitter

Two Oceans marathon road closures

13 April 2023 9:36 AM

The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on Sunday, 16 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We want to be the best in the world' - Jerry Tshabalala, Sundowns ladies coach

12 April 2023 7:44 PM

Tshabalala has enjoyed much success at the club, winning three league titles in a row and making it to the finals of the COSAFA qualifiers and the CAF Women’s Champions League last season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/AV Photographer

Cape Town pro-MMA fighter Crystal Van Wyk shares her passion for martial arts

12 April 2023 12:50 PM

Professional fighter Crystal Van Wyk talks about her passion for MMA and the community, ahead of her EFC 102 fight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (foreground) on her way to victory in the women's 100m event at the IAAF Diamond League meet in London on 21 July 2019. Picture: @Diamond_League/Twitter

[WATCH] World's greatest sprinter FLOORS other parents at school race

12 April 2023 9:56 AM

It's hilarious how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (36) doesn't seem to hold back when competing against other parents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's through failure that I've achieved success' - Ryan Sandes, trail runner

12 April 2023 8:17 AM

‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Home Affairs' Motsoaledi to explain how Bester, Magudumana left SA undetected

Local

Actor from popular Afrikaans TV show arrested for murder in Norkem Park

Local

G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF & ANC creating fertile ground to place Tshwane under administration: Brink

14 April 2023 6:46 PM

Mangaung prison symbolic of poorly run SA correctional centres - Parly committee

14 April 2023 6:22 PM

[PICTURES] Beautiful Things: South Africans use art to etch their stories

14 April 2023 6:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA