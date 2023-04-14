Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM
by Amy Fraser
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 02:48).

A Tunisian football club, Ghardimaou, has been forced to suspend matches and shutdown after 32 of its players illegally emigrated to Europe.

The club's president, Jamil Meftahi stated that over the years players have chosen to leave in order to escape the economic crisis in Tunisia.

Players weren't being paid additional amounts needed to be able to afford equipment and uniform, he added.

The footballers have chosen to use boats as a way to leave, which is dangerous and could ultimately be life threatening, adds Cornish.

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com
Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

They said 'there is nothing here for us. Yes it's dangerous, yes we face death, but that's better than anything'.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

When they went home, these football players couldn't feed their families.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, Africa Report

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




