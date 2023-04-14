Streaming issues? Report here
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane

14 April 2023 12:29 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
The World View
Britain Russia relations
russia and ukraine

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

Bongani Bingwa spoke to international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, about news making headlines around the world.

The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, or as Gilchrist calls them, “the gospel according to the Pentagon”, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.

According to multiple international news websites, Russia almost downed a British plane last year following a "misheard order".

The fighter jet fired a missile at the British surveillance aircraft that was flying over the Black Sea in September last year.

The New York Times reported that two defence officials with knowledge of the incident, said it was far more serious than originally reported and could have amounted to an "act of war".

Image copyright: kchung/123rf.com
Image copyright: kchung/123rf.com

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was up over the black sea and saw a Royal Air Force surveillance plane, which is a spy plane essentially. There it was in an international air space. There was a miscommunication, ground controllers were trying to put out a message saying it was not doing any harm.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This Russian fighter jet took it upon itself to fire a missile at the plane. Now imagine the consequences of a NATO plane being downed by Russia in international air space and this during the Ukraine war.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

In the end, its thought the missile malfunctioned and went nowhere near its target. Incident concluded. But there is a what if...

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : 'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane




