VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads
-
VW's most powerful production series Golf yet will pump out 235kW of power and 400Nm of torque
-
The Golf 8 R will be available from Volkswagen dealers in South Africa on 25 April 2023
The creators of the hot hatch, VW, are about to unleash their most powerful take on the concept yet.
Despite the launch delay due to production constraints and parts shortages, the wait is finally over for VW performance enthusiasts. The Golf 8 R will be available for sale in South Africa from 25 April.
"Since the Golf R's launch in South Africa in 2007, the hatch has sold close to 6000 units," says VW's Steffen Knapp. "The new Golf 8 R's drive technology tops everything that has been launched in the Golf model range thus far."
The new R boasts a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, that can power its sleek metal body from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. With a top speed of 250 km/h, the R is the most powerful and fastest Golf model in South Africa.
The 'Black Performance Package' includes 'drift mode', an increased top speed of 270 km/h, and black 19-inch Estoril alloy wheels.
The pocket rocket retails for R912 800.
