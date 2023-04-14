



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Do you struggle to remember people's names?

In this viral video, neuroscientist Andrew Huberman shares a surprising, data-supported tip on never forgetting a name again.

Watch the video below.

Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Neuroscientist shares terrible trick for remembering names