Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere
Local Bridgerton fans are in for a treat as Queen Charlotte herself (or rather herselves) will be coming to South Africa.
Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas will be the special guests at Netflix’s soirée for the premier of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in Cape Town on 16 April.
The premiere event in South Africa is part of the global celebration of the six-part series.
Calling all likers of things! 👑' Mam’ K (@kgware_paballo) April 12, 2023
The stars of Shondaland’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story @goldarosh and Arsema Thomas will be in the Western Cape this Sunday! Stay tuned as I bring you all the sauce straight from the @NetflixSA red carpet premiere 🔥#QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/zfFz2dxlhJ
The series, written and produced by Shonda Rhimes, is a prequel spin-off based on the life of Queen Charlotte played by Rosheuvel.
It features the origin stories with a young Charlotte played by Thomas, fan favourite Lady Danbury, originally played by Andjoa Andoh, also makes a return.
The young Lady Danbury is played by breakout actress Arsema Thomas.
How the Ton’s societal shift began. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story launches May 4, only on Netflix 💕 pic.twitter.com/VdJQY3PYqa' Movie Enthusiast (@Marvlux) April 5, 2023
_Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story _premieres on Netflix on 4 May.
This article first appeared on 947 : Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CcAmdL8s3-J/
