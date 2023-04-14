BMW doubles its electric car sales





One of the world's foremost luxury and performance carmakers is receiving some welcome encouragement to go green.

The BMW Group - comprising BMW, Mini and Rolls Royce - has reported a significant growth in its global sales of fully-electric vehicles, with an increase of 83.2% in the first quarter of 2023. The company delivered a total of 64 647 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles to customers worldwide in the first three months of 2023.

The BMW brand by itself doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles, with 55 979 units delivered to customers, marking a growth of 112.3%.

“Our strong product lineup continues to inspire our customers worldwide. Our fully-electric vehicles, in particular, are benefiting from high demand around the globe. We were therefore able to maintain the dynamic pace of our electromobility ramp-up in the first quarter,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customers, Brands, and Sales.

These sales figures make it clear that people are beginning to realise the benefits of electric vehicles such as lower running costs, environmental friendliness, and improved performance. The uptake shows that the public now has a much more positive view of electric vehicles than they did just five years ago.