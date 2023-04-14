'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China
Zain Johnson spoke to Deutsche Welle's Marie Sina.
Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, is on a three-day trip to China to conduct strategic talks with Beijing.
Baerbock's visit comes as Beijing carries out military drills around Taiwan.
The Chinese military has been encircling the island and simulating missile attacks.
On her debut visit to China, Baerbock gave a very clear message on the situation with Taiwan. She said military intervention would be a horror scenario and that changing the status quo is a red line for Germany and Europe.Marie Sina, Deutsche Welle
She emphasised that military escalation between China and Taiwan is in no one's interest. Especially because of the economic repercussions, as 50% of the world's trade passes through Taiwan and China every day.Marie Sina, Deutsche Welle
Her words are also damage control because earlier this week Emmanuel Macron visited China and he had taken a soft stance on the issue with Taiwan. Macron said that Europe shouldn't get caught up in crises that aren't their own. He was insinuating that the Taiwan issue is between China and the US. There was a significant international backlash to that statement.Marie Sina, Deutsche Welle
China-Taiwan tensions
- China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) has been trying for decades to isolate Taiwan diplomatically
- The East Asian superpower is claiming the tiny, self-governing liberal democracy of Taiwan as its territory, despite the autocratic CCP never having ruled it
- China says it will not hesitate to use force to take control of the island
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_53510075_flags-of-germany-and-china-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=m812wf52c8pwaa65i6-1-101
More from World
Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank'
Tibetan president in exile says the Dalai Lama was just trying to lighten the mood, when asking young boy to suck his tongue.Read More
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane
The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths
The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023.Read More
Passenger gets private jet experience after boarding an EMPTY commercial flight
That's right - no sharing toilets, listening to crying babies or someone kicking the back of your seat.Read More
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.Read More
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.Read More
Pentagon confirms some NATO forces operating in Ukraine
According to leaked files, there are special forces from the US, UK, France, Latvia and Netherlands secretly operating in Ukraine.Read More