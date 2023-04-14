Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank'





Lester Kiewit interviews Leanne De Bassompierre, Journalist.

A viral video of the Dalai Lama asking a young boy to suck his tongue has sparked widespread criticism, with many social media users saying it was gravely inappropriate and disturbing.

Following the release of the video, the office for the Dalai Lama released a statement sharing that he 'wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused'.

He also added that he regrets his actions.

The Tibetan president in exile, however, defends the viral video saying that it was an 'innocent grandfatherly prank'.

In addition, he claims that pro-Chinese sources were trying to damage the image and reputation of the spiritual leader, leaving the Dalai Lama as the victim.

You're a parent, I'm a parent...but even if you're not a parent, I don't know how you can think of this as a prank. Leanne De Bassompierre, Journalist

