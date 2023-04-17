'6.3 million 10111 calls went unanswered over last 3 years'
Zain Johnson interviews Ruan Vermaak, Head of Marketing and Communications at CrisisOnCall.
- Over the last three years, 6.3 million 10111 calls have gone unanswered
- In 2022 during the festive season, there were only 12 employees on shift at the Gauteng command centre
- CrisisOnCall says a new emergency number is desperately needed
According to reports, in the past three years, 6.3 million calls to South Africa’s national emergency hotline 10111 have gone unanswered.
In addition, national command centres are only 40% staffed.
RELATED: 3 emergency numbers you should have on speed dial and how they work
CrisisOnCall is a member-based product that offers 'critical help real fast anywhere in South Africa' through their National Call Center.
The membership gives customers access to:
- A national emergency number exclusive to members
- A mobile app that is integrated with a panic button that determines your exact whereabouts
- An armband with emergency numbers written on it, along with a code, which links to all your important information
- Ambulance services
- Security services
The membership fee starts at R30 per month and goes up to R146 per month.
You can't trust that system [South Africa’s national emergency hotline] at the very moment because you don't know if you will receive help when you need help.Ruan Vermaak, Head of Marketing and Communications – CrisisOnCall
We can guarantee that we will send out the right people to assist you in your time of need.Ruan Vermaak, Head of Marketing and Communications – CrisisOnCall
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Judge Cameron: Slow investigation led to leaking of Thabo Bester’s escape info
Former Justice Edwin Cameron of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is part of a team that inspects prisons.Read More
Why is POPIA not stopping telemarketing or SMS spam? Info regulator explains
The Information Regulator has reportedly received more than 1,400 complaints over the past two years with no fines issued as yet.Read More
Cape Town driving schools in the Southern Suburbs (prices included)
Digital content writer Amy Fraser gives us a firsthand account of learning to drive and the best schools out there.Read More
Zuma brings new application in bid to remove Downer from arms deal case
The court heard on Monday that Jacob Zuma’s legal team served the State with the new application on Sunday.Read More
Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case
Zolile Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year. He's due back in court on 16 May.Read More
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.Read More
South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert
As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy.Read More
Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa received harsh criticism from one expert, who said that the minister was ‘floundering all over the show’, while another defended the minister, saying that ending load shedding would take years.Read More
Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday
The alleged murderer, who is known for acting in various Afrikaans soapies, was expected to appear in court on Monday but due to his slow recovery in hospital, he is only expected to show up on Tuesday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans
The Zimbabwean-born singer moved to South Africa when he was six-years-old.Read More
Cape Town driving schools in the Southern Suburbs (prices included)
Digital content writer Amy Fraser gives us a firsthand account of learning to drive and the best schools out there.Read More
[PICS] Mzansi reacts as AI images of Madiba go viral
Madiba in a white puffer jacket? AI-generated images of SA's former president go viral.Read More
[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music
The video, taken before his great escape, has gone viral.Read More
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees
John Maytham speaks to News24’s Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms.Read More
[WATCH] Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home
This video of a granny in her 70s went viral after she whipped an alleged cable thief for attempting to 'steal from old people.'Read More
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.Read More
How to prevent disappointments from breaking you
It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations.Read More
Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this...
A recent survey has revealed that despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, you run the risk of ruining your relationship.Read More