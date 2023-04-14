High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice
JOHANNESBURG - The challenge the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) Holders Association’s brought against the move to scrap the ZEP programme, has been placed on ice.
A full bench of the Pretoria High Court has been hearing the cases this week heard three civil society organisations challenging the decision to discontinue the programme.
On Friday, the court was meant to hear the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association’s challenge - which is the third and final one.
But it had to be put on hold after the association moved to amend its papers.
The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association wound up bringing an application to amend the original notice of motion in the case on Friday.
READ MORE:
- Pretoria High Court to hear challenges against scrapping of Zim exemption permit
- ZEP case: judgment in Zimbabwean immigration federation’s challenge reserved
- Zim immigration federation lawyers on ZEP: SA heading to 'human catastrophe'
In addition to wanting the decision to discontinue the ZEP programme reviewed and set aside, they also want a declaratory order to the effect that ZEP holders had a legitimate expectation to at least apply for permanent residency in South Africa.
This is despite the fact that the conditions of the ZEP bar them from doing so.
And so instead of hearing the main challenge, the court spent Friday hearing this application which the Department of Home Affairs is opposing.
The court reserved its ruling. Judge Colleen Collis, who’s leading the full bench: "In order to do justification to the merits of this application as well as the importance of the application to the parties concerned and the urgency of this application, it would be prudent rather reserve our ruling."
When the main challenge will be heard, meanwhile, remains to be seen.
This article first appeared on EWN : High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice
Source : RSC Inc
More from Local
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album
Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album.Read More
Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper
An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape mountain.Read More
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life
WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.Read More
Life as a private investigator in Cape Town
Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.Read More
Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA
On Friday, Bester's lawyers tried to dissuade the court from postponing his next appearance to May, as was requested by the state, citing safety concerns.Read More
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.Read More
Mental health education at your finger tips
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.Read More
7de Laan confirms alleged murderer is not part of current cast
Police reported that a 50-year-old man, an actor, allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.Read More