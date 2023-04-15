Mental health education at your finger tips





Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Access to mental health education in South Africa remains a problem due to gaps in financial support and resources.

But a passionate psychiatrist is using her knowledge to educate the broader public on issues of mental health, through her Instagram page @MyMentalHealthClub.

Dr Elizabeth Legg has useful videos there that give people information and tips about how to handle anxiety and depression.

According to the World Health Organisation, depression affects one in twenty people globally.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group says at least 20 percent of South Africans will experience at least one depressive episode in their lifetime.

Dr Legg started the Instagram support group as she grew concerned about the lack of access to healthcare.

When Covid-19 hit us, things really escalated and mental health became an issue. I was getting up to 5 calls a day from people looking for a psychiatrist. So I was trying to figure out how i do something useful in the situation and I thought Instagram was a quick way to get things out there. Dr Elizabeth Legg, psychiatrist

Dr Legg uses the biopsychosocial model approach to mental wellness, which looks at how biological, psychological and social factors contribute to mental illness.

There's medical illnesses, possible brain injuries and things that happened in your mom's uterus before you were born. There's psychological issues like childhood trauma and other emotional wounding. In terms of social causes, there's so much going on in the world at a micro and macro level. And when you look at all those things together, its stress and all those things contribute. When you see someone who's depressed or has anxiety, there's a combination of all these issues. Dr Elizabeth Legg, psychiatrist

Usually, someone that has anxiety for a long period of time will end up with depression, and someone with depression will also have anxiety.

This is because their neurological pathways are close together.

A diagnosis for depression will include symptoms like mood, lack of energy, lack of motivation, poor concentration, suicidal thinking.

This must include a time criteria of two weeks.

There's also exclusion criteria, which means the mental illness can be explained by a medical condition.

For example, with hyperthyroidism, i check every patient. You can treat the depression as much as you want to, but if you don't treat the thyroid problem, you're not going to get better. If you have a problem with alcohol and drugs, you need to understand if the depression is a separate entity or related to one of the other substances. Dr Elizabeth Legg, psychiatrist

For more on mental health, go to Dr Elizabeth Legg's Instagram page @MyMentalhealthclub.

