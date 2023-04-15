Mental health education at your finger tips
Access to mental health education in South Africa remains a problem due to gaps in financial support and resources.
But a passionate psychiatrist is using her knowledge to educate the broader public on issues of mental health, through her Instagram page @MyMentalHealthClub.
Dr Elizabeth Legg has useful videos there that give people information and tips about how to handle anxiety and depression.
According to the World Health Organisation, depression affects one in twenty people globally.
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group says at least 20 percent of South Africans will experience at least one depressive episode in their lifetime.
Dr Legg started the Instagram support group as she grew concerned about the lack of access to healthcare.
When Covid-19 hit us, things really escalated and mental health became an issue. I was getting up to 5 calls a day from people looking for a psychiatrist. So I was trying to figure out how i do something useful in the situation and I thought Instagram was a quick way to get things out there.Dr Elizabeth Legg, psychiatrist
Dr Legg uses the biopsychosocial model approach to mental wellness, which looks at how biological, psychological and social factors contribute to mental illness.
There's medical illnesses, possible brain injuries and things that happened in your mom's uterus before you were born. There's psychological issues like childhood trauma and other emotional wounding. In terms of social causes, there's so much going on in the world at a micro and macro level. And when you look at all those things together, its stress and all those things contribute. When you see someone who's depressed or has anxiety, there's a combination of all these issues.Dr Elizabeth Legg, psychiatrist
Usually, someone that has anxiety for a long period of time will end up with depression, and someone with depression will also have anxiety.
This is because their neurological pathways are close together.
A diagnosis for depression will include symptoms like mood, lack of energy, lack of motivation, poor concentration, suicidal thinking.
This must include a time criteria of two weeks.
There's also exclusion criteria, which means the mental illness can be explained by a medical condition.
For example, with hyperthyroidism, i check every patient. You can treat the depression as much as you want to, but if you don't treat the thyroid problem, you're not going to get better. If you have a problem with alcohol and drugs, you need to understand if the depression is a separate entity or related to one of the other substances.Dr Elizabeth Legg, psychiatrist
For more on mental health, go to Dr Elizabeth Legg's Instagram page @MyMentalhealthclub.
Scroll up for the conversation.
More from Local
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album
Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album.Read More
Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper
An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape mountain.Read More
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life
WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.Read More
Life as a private investigator in Cape Town
Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.Read More
Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA
On Friday, Bester's lawyers tried to dissuade the court from postponing his next appearance to May, as was requested by the state, citing safety concerns.Read More
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon
The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.Read More
Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.Read More
High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice
In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.Read More
7de Laan confirms alleged murderer is not part of current cast
Police reported that a 50-year-old man, an actor, allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
All young aspring writers & directors listen up!
Submissions for the Youth Filmmaker Project are now open.Read More
Today is World Art Day!
The day is used to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend
Looking for suggestions on how to make the most of your Saturday and Sunday? We’ve got you covered.Read More
21-year-old Dylan-John Gordon to represent SA at Red Bull Doodle Art World Final
After a two-month-long search, Gordon was chosen as the national winner of the Red Bull Doodle Art 2023 title.Read More
Funny man Barry Hilton speaks out about his depression, dyslexia and ADHD
For years Hilton has made South Africans laugh, but behind that comical exterior was a man fighting his own personal battles.Read More
VW Golf 8 R - the most powerful one yet - roars onto South African roads
VW's Golf 8 R is ready to rumble.Read More
BMW doubles its electric car sales
More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now.Read More
Outdated or on point? Book that schools women in finding 'Mr Right' gets sequel
Beyoncé, Blake Lively and Meghan Markle said this 1995 book helped bag their husbands. Part two will be released later this year.Read More
[WATCH] Neuroscientist shares terrible trick for remembering names
It's a bit negative, but there's research to back it up.Read More