Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend
Catherine Rice shares her top three picks.
- Wanda The Musical and Mr Hare meets Mr Mandela
- Dorp Street Sunday Market in Stellenbosch
- Two Oceans Ultra and Half Marathons
Two of South Africa's best-selling children's books will be coming to life on stage in the 'Page to Stage' series presented by the Moon Youth Theatre Company.
Wanda the Musical and Mr Hare meets Mr Mandela is something for the entire family.
Both productions will take place at The Homecoming Centre from 15 to 30 April.
The shows run for one hour with no interval.
Click here for ticket information for Wanda the Musical and here for Mr Hare meets Mr Mandela.
The Dorp Street Sunday Market in Stellenbosch takes place every Sunday from 9am to 3pm - weather permitting.
You can expect more than 50 creative pop-up shops, with music flowing from the golden 1980's while you browse this open-air market on the oldest street in the neighbourhood.
There will also be some new vendors this weekend.
The Two Oceans Ultra and Half Marathons take place this weekend.
Approximately 29 000 runners are expected to take on the challenge. The 56km Ultra Marathon is already underway.
The race will take runners from Newlands to Fish Hoek, up and over Chapman’s Peak, with a last big climb over Constantia Nek, before finishing off at the University of Cape Town.
Saturday will also be the last day of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Expo.
The Expo gives sports enthusiasts and athletes the opportunity to catch up on all things new and innovative in the sports world.
On Sunday it will be the turn of the half-marathon enthusiasts.
Good luck to all participants!
