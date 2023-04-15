



CAPE TOWN - Gerda Steyn has won the women's race of the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in the Cape Peninsula.

This is the fourth time she has won the event and has set a new race and personal record.

She was met by her cheering family after she crossed the finish line on Saturday morning.

Gerda Steyn has emphatically cemented her place in history as the Two Oceans Marathon GOAT, breaking the record she set last year once AGAIN with her 4th CONSECUTIVE win in #TTOM2023! Simply sensational – WELL DONE, CHAMP! WOMANDLA! #TTOM2023 #Totalsports pic.twitter.com/VmNgls8NFf ' Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 15, 2023

Earlier, Zimbabwean athlete Givemore Mudzinganyama won the men's race.

Hundreds of runners took part in the event.

#Gerda Steyn has achieved a new record time at the Two Oceans! Zimbabwe’s Givemore Mudzinganyama claimed a maiden victory in the men’s race. RW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 15, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn