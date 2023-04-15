Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with resident motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

It takes about, on average, five seconds to read a WhatsApp message. If you are going about 90km per hour, that is the equivalent length of a rugby field that your eyes are closed. So picture that, running from one end of the rugby field to the other with your eyes closed. That is reading a WhatsApp on the road or the highway. Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast

Using cell phone while driving. Picture: 123rf.com

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Eating and drinking, applying makeup and using your cell phone are just some examples of being distracted while driving.

So how do you know if what you are doing in your car has diverted your attention?

Tucker explains that anything that takes your mind off the task at hand, which in this case is driving from point A to point B, is considered a distraction.

Drivers who don't pay attention, are not just a threat to themselves, but a danger to everyone else on the road.

It can be something as simple as reading a WhatsApp message, looking down to look into your cubbyhole for something. It is anything where your eyes are taken off the road and you are not paying attention to what is happening in front of you. Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast

Anything can happen at that specific time. It just takes a split second for someone to decide to run across the road, or the person in front of you has to swerve because something is happening in front of them and then you pick it up too late. Warren Tucker, Motoring enthusiast

Some examples of distractions (things you do while your vehicle is moving)

Checking cellphone messages

Setting an address in the navigation system

Eating and drinking

Applying makeup

Smoking

