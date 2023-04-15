Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape... 15 April 2023 12:18 PM
[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing. 15 April 2023 11:47 AM
View all Local
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato? Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to b... 12 April 2023 9:20 PM
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'? Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick articl... 12 April 2023 8:59 PM
View all Politics
BMW doubles its electric car sales More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now. 14 April 2023 1:08 PM
South Africans would rather buy a generator than a car - report Backup power sources have become the new normal as South Africans try to live with loadshedding. 14 April 2023 10:42 AM
Gatvol truck drivers threaten to block highways in 'national shutdown' 30 April Upset truck drivers will protest against the employment of foreign nationals in the sector and for increased wages. 14 April 2023 10:36 AM
View all Business
All young aspring writers & directors listen up! Submissions for the Youth Filmmaker Project are now open. 15 April 2023 2:59 PM
Today is World Art Day! The day is used to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art. 15 April 2023 1:02 PM
Mental health education at your finger tips Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 15 April 2023 9:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 14 April 2023 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
Spend #AnHourWith SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eightie... 13 April 2023 4:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank' Tibetan president in exile says the Dalai Lama was just trying to lighten the mood, when asking young boy to suck his tongue. 14 April 2023 2:59 PM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
Italy declares STATE OF EMERGENCY over migrant arrivals and deaths The country recorded 440 migrant deaths in the first three months of 2023. 13 April 2023 1:23 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon

15 April 2023 10:28 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Gaming
Animation
Cosplay
Comic-Con

The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event.
Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.
Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.
Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.
Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.

If you know the difference between an 'ewok' and a 'wookiee', then be prepared to geek out on all things sci-fi and fantasy at the Comic-Con International later this month.

It's a four day pop culture and gaming festival that runs from the 27th to 30th April at the CTICC in Cape Town.

It moves to Johannesburg from the 22 to the 25th September.

Comic-Con festival is an international event that takes fans into a world of films, gaming, comics and animation.

The event aims to creates a sense of togetherness and camaraderie for those who love the art form.

It will include tabletop gaming, cosplay, product launches, workshops, panels, Q&A sessions, screenings, activations, and interactive experiences,

Geeks don't have the best reputation...its the kid on the playground with a real cool Pokemon card that gets laughed at. But over Comi-Con weekend, they're the coolest person in the room. It's an appreciation for the community and for design and art.

Calvin van den Berg, Comic-Con marketing director

There's all these pockets of incredible moments. There's kids tearing up because they're meeting the 'real' Superman or Spiderman...it's a phenomenal experience.

Calvin van den Berg, Comic-Con marketing director

Van den Berg believes the South African gaming space has massive growth opportunities.

A lot of people would overlook the fact that the video-game industry is just an industry. A lot of people mistake a developer for someone whose deep in code with three computers around them. But there's also the animation, which focuses on art and design. There's environmental design and concept art. It's about taking games as a product and breaking it down.

Calvin van den Berg, marketing director

Festival-goers can look forward to the Hugo Lambrecht musical school opening up the festival with an orchestral performance of pop culture music.

Some US celebrity faces will also grace the event, such as Ross Marquand from Walking Dead, Tathi Gabrielle from Netflix's You, Kat Graham from Vampire Diaries and others.

We have live panel discussions with international comic book artists who've worked with Marvel and DC. Seeing this culmination of passion and community in one place is exciting.

Calvin van den Berg, marketing director

Tickets cost R160 for a day pass, and a weekend pass is R530.

To find out more, visit www.comicconafrica.co.za

Scroll up for the interview.




15 April 2023 10:28 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Gaming
Animation
Cosplay
Comic-Con

More from Local

Nobuhle Ashanti Credit: Nobuhle Ashanti/Facebook

Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album

15 April 2023 1:24 PM

Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The WSAR search team during their 8 hour mission. Credit: WSAR/Facebook

Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper

15 April 2023 12:18 PM

An injured sportsman was ferried down to safety in an eight hour rescue effort by a team of professionals and volunteers on a Cape mountain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thief, robber, break in. Picture: Pixabay.com

[WATCH] Suspected copper thief gets the shock of his life

15 April 2023 11:47 AM

WARNING! Some might find the following video disturbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Life as a private investigator in Cape Town

15 April 2023 11:25 AM

Catherine Rice unpacks the life of a private investigator with Jaco van Schalkwyk. He’s helped numerous clients over the past decade and resolved cases involving fraud, murder, white collar crime, bribery and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Attempts to speed up Thabo Bester's escape case senseless, says NPA

15 April 2023 10:57 AM

On Friday, Bester's lawyers tried to dissuade the court from postponing his next appearance to May, as was requested by the state, citing safety concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Anna Koldunova / 123rf

Pay attention! April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

15 April 2023 10:25 AM

Anything that takes your attention off the task at hand is considered a distraction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Wokandapix from Pixabay

Mental health education at your finger tips

15 April 2023 9:32 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Freeimages.com

High Court puts ZEP Holders Association’s court challenge on ice

14 April 2023 8:02 PM

In 2021, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, which was first introduced more than a decade ago, would be terminated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

7de Laan confirms alleged murderer is not part of current cast

14 April 2023 4:21 PM

Police reported that a 50-year-old man, an actor, allegedly shot his partner dead in Norkem Park, east of Johannesburg on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefing the media on Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on 14 April 2023. Picture: YouTube

Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi

14 April 2023 12:23 PM

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media on Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, in Pretoria on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Nobuhle Ashanti Credit: Nobuhle Ashanti/Facebook

Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album

15 April 2023 1:24 PM

Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Golda Rosheuvel plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton. Photo: Instagram/@goldarosheuvel

Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere

14 April 2023 12:07 PM

The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith SA actress & dancer Antoinette Modise this Sunday on CapeTalk

13 April 2023 4:55 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite eighties and nineties music and share their musical memories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

[WATCH] Pawsome social media pets celebrated on Pet Day!

11 April 2023 8:48 AM

11 April is Pet Day - we're celebrating by highlighting our furry friends' cutest captured moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's songwriter and performer, David Kramer. Picture: CapeTalk.

David Kramer wins Fleur du Cap lifetime achievement award

8 April 2023 9:10 AM

David Kramer chats to Zain Johnson on his new musical at KKNK and his lifetime achievement award at Fleur du Cap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spend #AnHourWith SA actor Neels van Jaarsveld on CapeTalk this Sunday

6 April 2023 4:11 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over to a special guest for just one hour, to play their very favourite 80s & 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

10 'move with the times' jobs to consider

6 April 2023 3:14 PM

From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Dylan Ashe from San Jose, USA

John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned

4 April 2023 2:03 PM

[LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A view of Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: pixabay.com

April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar

3 April 2023 4:24 PM

From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be spoilt for choice this April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Courtesy Photos

Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more

31 March 2023 2:36 PM

The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Thabo Bester never registered as an SA citizen with home affairs - Motsoaledi

Local

G4S CCTV technician got married a day after Bester 'died' in prison fire

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Correctional Services dismisses claims Thabo Bester is now a Mangaung inmate

15 April 2023 5:14 PM

Pylon theft, vandalism 'poses serious safety risk to the public', cautions Eskom

15 April 2023 3:56 PM

Work under way to resolve Mkhwebane's legal funding woes, assures Dyantyi

15 April 2023 3:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA