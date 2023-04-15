Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon





Comic Con gives fans a chance to be their favorite characters.

If you know the difference between an 'ewok' and a 'wookiee', then be prepared to geek out on all things sci-fi and fantasy at the Comic-Con International later this month.

It's a four day pop culture and gaming festival that runs from the 27th to 30th April at the CTICC in Cape Town.

It moves to Johannesburg from the 22 to the 25th September.

Comic-Con festival is an international event that takes fans into a world of films, gaming, comics and animation.

The event aims to creates a sense of togetherness and camaraderie for those who love the art form.

It will include tabletop gaming, cosplay, product launches, workshops, panels, Q&A sessions, screenings, activations, and interactive experiences,

Geeks don't have the best reputation...its the kid on the playground with a real cool Pokemon card that gets laughed at. But over Comi-Con weekend, they're the coolest person in the room. It's an appreciation for the community and for design and art. Calvin van den Berg, Comic-Con marketing director

There's all these pockets of incredible moments. There's kids tearing up because they're meeting the 'real' Superman or Spiderman...it's a phenomenal experience. Calvin van den Berg, Comic-Con marketing director

Van den Berg believes the South African gaming space has massive growth opportunities.

A lot of people would overlook the fact that the video-game industry is just an industry. A lot of people mistake a developer for someone whose deep in code with three computers around them. But there's also the animation, which focuses on art and design. There's environmental design and concept art. It's about taking games as a product and breaking it down. Calvin van den Berg, marketing director

Festival-goers can look forward to the Hugo Lambrecht musical school opening up the festival with an orchestral performance of pop culture music.

Some US celebrity faces will also grace the event, such as Ross Marquand from Walking Dead, Tathi Gabrielle from Netflix's You, Kat Graham from Vampire Diaries and others.

We have live panel discussions with international comic book artists who've worked with Marvel and DC. Seeing this culmination of passion and community in one place is exciting. Calvin van den Berg, marketing director

Tickets cost R160 for a day pass, and a weekend pass is R530.

To find out more, visit www.comicconafrica.co.za

