Marathon night time rescue effort to save BASE jumper

What was meant to be a thrilling and exhilarating free fall took a turn for the worst when a BASE-jumper crash-landed into a mountain.

The 30 year-old professional BASE jumper experienced a line twist which resulted in a cliff-strike, after jumping from the top of the 150m high cliff of Maskamberg near Vanrhynsdorp.

What ensured was an all night rescue effort mounted by volunteers from Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) and the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC).

It's believed that when the jumper's chute opened, he was spun around and slammed in the rock face, before tumbling to the base of the cliff.

His friends spun into action to call for help, but due to bad weather, no helicopter could be sent to the scene.

WSAR teams from the West Coast, Winelands and Cape Town were urgently dispatched to the area.

The rescue teams arrived when it was dark and started the hike up to the jumper's location.

The hike itself proved to be difficult as it took under two hours. When they arrived on scene, the patient was treated and placed into a stretcher.

An intricate operation unfolded as the teams then had to carefully lower the injured BASE jumper down a second cliff face using a rope system.

Once the team arrived at the base of the cliff, they then trekked back to their vehicles in the dark of the night.

This was a marathon seven hour stretcher carry, in very challenging conditions. The team needed to use ropes to belay the stretcher safely over steep, broken and rocky terrain. There was no trail to follow, and the team did a fantastic job safely carrying the patient while navigating in the dark. David Nel, Wilderness Search And Rescue spokesperson

The intense route for the WSAR search team's rescue effort. Credit: WSAR/Facebook

The patient was transported to a waiting Netcare911 medical helicopter and was flown to hospital.

The entire mission concluded by 8am on Friday.

BASE jumping is a dangerous sport that should only be done by properly trained athletes.

Jumpers ascend to tall cliff faces or man-made structures to make their leap, and use a parachute to deliver them back to the ground.

However, things can quickly go wrong and it can result in serious injury or death.

We would like to thank all of the rescuers for their passion and continued dedication. We wish the patient a full recovery. David Nel, Wilderness Search And Rescue spokesperson

Members of the public urged to save the WSAR contact number in the event of emergencies, 021 937 0300.