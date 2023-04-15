Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album





Nobuhle Ashanti Credit: Nobuhle Ashanti/Facebook

Cape Town multi-instrumentalist Nobuhle Ashanti has released her much anticipated debut album 'Bait For Steps Forward'.

24 year old Ashanti is a songwriter, pianist, musical director and teacher, who's trained in jazz piano, classical violin, music composition and arrangement.

Her foray into music began at the age of ten at the Beau Soleil Music Centre, where she studied classical violin.

She was also mentored in legendary youth music programs, such as The Little Giants, Sekunjalo Youth Program, Grahamstown International Youth Jazz Festival, where she excelled in jazz style piano.

Ashanti comes from a multi-talented family and her parents are musicians and artists themselves.

I started taking piano lessons in primary school and kept consistent. The creativity developed in high school as I started writing songs and seeing it as a form of self expression. Nobuhle Ashanti, songwriter, pianist and composer

"Bait for Steps Forward" contains 12 original songs written about her life’s experiences and lessons.

It spans across genres ranging from jazz and classical to hip-hop and soul.

Her singles "Choices” and “Ancestors" were released in late 2022, followed shortly by “Unpredictable” and “Ends In Ache” in early 2023.

Each song is so different in it's own way. I was thinking deeply about something to the point that I had to get it out of my system. Its about spirituality, empathy, love, heartache, ancestry....there's a lot going on. Nobuhle Ashanti, songwriter, pianist and composer

Ashtani credits her parent's eclectic taste in music growing up which had a profound influence her.

There were so many artists mainly within the jazz realm and its various sub-genres. What I really loved is that everyone sounded like themselves...they're so unique. They have so much individuality and I loved the fact that they had their own music. I think it's really beautiful. Nobuhle Ashanti, songwriter, pianist and composer

