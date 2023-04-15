All young aspring writers & directors listen up!





Gugs Mhlungu spoke to Head of Industry Development at the National Film and Video Foundation, Yolanda Ncokotwana.

Only those between the ages of 18 to 35 are allowed to enter

You must be a South African citizen

Closing date for submissions is 30 April 2023

The National Film and Video Foundation, in partnership with the SABC, is looking for remarkable storytellers to enter the Youth Filmmaker Project.

The project will focus on aspiring scriptwriters and directors from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

The aim is to nurture, support and promote young writers and directors in South Africa through strategically developed training laboratories, workshops and mentorship.

Only ten candidates will be chosen for the project.

At the end of the programme, each participant will have a complete script and film that will form part of their future portfolio.

For more information on the submission requirements, visit the National Film and Video Foundation's website.

The youth programme creates a space where directors can be able to write and direct their own films under the guidance of an experienced producer. This is a safe place where they can make mistakes, but also make something that truly represents who they are by having all the support systems in place. Yolanda Ncokotwana, National Film and Video Foundation

When it comes to directing, the industry doesn't always give opportunities to young people. However, everyone wants you to have experience. Yolanda Ncokotwana, National Film and Video Foundation

