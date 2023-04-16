Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Do's and don'ts of winter gardening

16 April 2023 8:41 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Gardening
fertiliser
vegetable gardening

Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.
Gardening tools. Picture: Pixabay.com
Gardening tools. Picture: Pixabay.com

Winter is fast approaching, but that doesn’t mean you have to hang up your gardening tools.

Gardening can be the perfect hobby to keep you busy during those cold days, but you need to know how.

Soil for Life is an organization that teaches people how to grow their own food.

Since 2002, the organization has taught over 7,600 people in resource poor communities how to develop and sustain productive home and community food gardens.

Soil for Life trainer, Natasha de Leeuw shares some tips on winter gardening.

.

The wind and rain affects plants. Build a frame with wood or plastic poles and put netting or plastic over it just to break the wind that damages the plants.

Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer

The most common mistakes people make is planting in the wrong season.

If you're planting tomatoes during winter, you'll find the tomatoes will pick up a disease because it's old. Tomatoes love the hot sun.

Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer

De Leeuw also recommends having your garden in sight to ensure it's cared for everyday.

Knowledge is also important to know the type of climate needed for vegetables to thrive and which plants can be grown.

For beginners, when you pick a spot, make sure it gets 6 to 8 hours of sun as vegetables must get direct sunlight.You need to feed your soil. If your soil is healthy, your plants will he healthy.

Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer

Plant the correct distances. Carrots don't need space but cabbages needs lots of space because their leaves and roots grow very wide. Feed your small plants with liquid fertilizers once a week. Interplanting and companion planting is also important as plants help each other fight off pests and bring nutrients into the soil. So you need to know what you're planting.

Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer

But it's not all about the physical care.

Plants like humans, require emotional care and need to be nurtured.

We need to take care of plants, like we take care of our children.

Natasha de Leeuw, Soil for Life trainer

Scroll up for more on the interview.




