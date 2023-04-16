



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

© sirirak/123rf.com

A survey conducted by Bloomberg has found that approximately two-thirds of people who moved in with their romantic partner during the Covid-19 pandemic, listed finances and logistics as contributing factors to their decision.

Despite the financial benefits of cohabiting, 42% of those surveyed regretted moving in with their significant other and they eventually broke up.

With the cost of living constantly on the increase, couples will have to think very carefully about whether their relationship is worth the risk.

The sharing of the costs certainly has a financial benefit. When moving in together, there is a whole lot of things that you share. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

If the main reason for you moving in together is to save on expenses, you are going to have to take a very hard line on those other expenses that will increase. Once that calculation is done, then you can really see if it is going to be viable and cost effective to move in together. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : Thinking of moving in with your partner to save money? First read this...