Just the Hits
15:00 - 17:00
Love, loyalty and saving lives: All about medical service dogs

16 April 2023 11:31 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Diabetes
Dogs
Disability
Service dogs

Catherine Rice speaks to Lucy Breytenbach, owner of Honey’s Garden for Medical Alert Dogs.
Service and Guide Dogs. Picture: Pixabay.com
Service and Guide Dogs. Picture: Pixabay.com

While dogs are man's best friend, they can certainly be your eyes, eyes and even hands when you need it most.

In addition to their loving, loyal, caring and cuddly nature, dogs can be of service to humans.

Those suffering with life threatening illnesses, disabilities or other conditions often struggle with mobility in the home and can use a medical service dog.

A medical service dog is trained to mitigate a disability, medical condition or disease.

The medical service dog is trained to be with the person all the time and assist them to ease their medical condition.

Lucy Breytenbach, owner of Honey’s Garden for Medical Alert Dogs, has trained hundreds of dogs.

She's a qualified canine behaviour practitioner with a BSc (Hons) in animal science, behaviour and welfare from the University of Plymouth, United Kingdom.

Speaking to Catherine Rice, she said it becomes a partnership between that individual and the dog.

We have diabetic alert dogs that can detect hypoglycemia and then we have seizure response dogs, who are trained to respond when a seizure occurs in an adult or child. They can respond in different ways, depending on the family situation or set up. They might press an emergency button or bark for help. Post the seizure, they would stay with the person to bring them comfort and calm.

Lucy Breytenbach, owner of Honey’s Garden for Medical Alert Dogs

Multi-purpose service dogs assist people with physical disabilities.

They can assist with opening doors and drawers, picking up items and giving them more freedom.

There's also hearing dogs and psychiatric service dogs for people with mental health conditions.

Breytenbach found that a variety of breeds can assist with different conditions.

But it depends on the person's lifestyles.

We have some from rescue centres, cross breeds, pavement specials, greyhounds, collies, shepherds, labradors, goldies...any dog can do the job. It depends on their personality and whether it fits in with the lifestyle of the person in need. Its about whether they have the ability to perform the tasks confidently and focus on the human and not other distractions.

Lucy Breytenbach, owner of Honey’s Garden for Medical Alert Dogs

It takes typically 18 months to 2 years to have a dog fully trained.

This is also dependent on the age and background of the dog when they enter the programme.

However, the cost for a medical service dog can be high.

At the moment, we ask for a family contribution of R100,000 for one dog. We do assist with fundraising campaigns and encourage sponsors to assist. Other people have taken private finance or have paid off the dog over time.

Lucy Breytenbach, owner of Honey’s Garden for Medical Alert Dogs

We can also offer an owner trained programme, where someone might have a dog in their family that has the traits to be a service dog. We could do training on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. This can work out cheaper over time. It really depends on people's budget or situation.

Lucy Breytenbach, owner of Honey’s Garden for Medical Alert Dogs

To find out more, visit medicalalertdogs.co.za

Scroll up for the full conversation.




