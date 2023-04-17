Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana and father back in court for bail application





JOHANNESBURG - Nandipha Magudumana, the disgraced celebrity doctor and accomplice of killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, will return to the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Monday morning, together with her father, for a formal bail application.

Doctor Nandipha Magudumana allegedly aided Bester in his audacious escape from custody at the G4S-run Mangaung prison, where he was serving a life sentence, in May last year.

The couple was tracked down while on the run in Tanzania last week and was brought back to South Africa to stand trial.

Magudumana’s father has also been charged for his role in Bester’s escape, as well as a former G4S employee and a contractor at the prison who maintained and installed cameras.

Bester made an appearance in the same court on Friday and his matter was postponed to next month.

Dr Magudumana will share the dock with her father, 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni, and two others for their role in aiding Bester escape from police custody in May last year.

Magudumana, Sekeleni, former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara and camera installer, Teboho Lipholo, all face charges of defeating the ends of justice, and aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape.

Magudumana and Sekeleni have also been charged with murder in connection with the charred body found in Bester’s prison cell that was allegedly used as a decoy.

They also face charges of fraud for claiming the body from the G4S prison and collecting Bester’s belongings.

On Monday, the court will determine if the accused have any previous charges and convictions and confirm other details for bail, such as their residential addresses.

The State will declare whether it will be opposing bail.

