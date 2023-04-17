Eskom denies claims that power cuts exceeded stage 6





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has denied claims that load shedding surpassed stage six after energy analysts blew the whistle on the power utility.

The state-owned company came under fire this past week when it emerged that it had taken over 7,000 megawatts of electricity off the grid.

While experts believe this is the equivalent of stage 7 - and possibly higher - Eskom maintains it capped load shedding at stage 6.

The claims that Eskom may have quietly surpassed stage 6 has gripped the country as residents and businesses continue to reel from the impact of the persistent power cuts.

Eskom ramped up load shedding to stage 6 this past Wednesday and then to what experts believe was stage 7 on Thursday before scaling back down to stage 6.

But the power utility's interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, told Eyewitness News that on the day in question, Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding coupled with stage 4 load curtailment.

Load curtailment is targeted at reducing consumption by large energy users.

Energy analyst, Chris Yelland, said that residents’ frustration was valid.

"I think it's really important that Eskom's communication should be clear, not confusing, not techno-jargon, not gobbledygook but plain English."

Some experts are warning that the situation could get worse as demand is set to peak in winters.

