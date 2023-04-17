Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of T... 17 April 2023 9:37 AM
South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy. 17 April 2023 9:29 AM
Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date Kgosientsho Ramokgopa received harsh criticism from one expert, who said that the minister was ‘floundering all over the show’, wh... 17 April 2023 7:06 AM
View all Local
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information. 14 April 2023 12:29 PM
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe. 14 April 2023 11:58 AM
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them? President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johanne... 13 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Politics
French luxury group LVMH becomes world's 10th biggest company (and EU's largest) LVMH - worth $486 billion - is now the largest company in Europe. 17 April 2023 10:29 AM
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help. 17 April 2023 8:51 AM
Eskom denies claims that power cuts exceeded stage 6 The state-owned company came under fire this past week when it emerged that it had taken over 7,000 megawatts of electricity off t... 17 April 2023 6:31 AM
View all Business
Online delivery services (it's NOT the restaurants) are charging exorbitant fees John Maytham speaks to News24’s Andrew Thompson about the costs of buying food on delivery platforms. 17 April 2023 10:12 AM
[WATCH] Tannie bliksems suspected copper cable 'thief' outside retirement home This video of a granny in her 70s went viral after she whipped an alleged cable thief for attempting to 'steal from old people.' 17 April 2023 9:49 AM
How to prevent disappointments from breaking you It is advised that we frequently evaluate our expectations. 16 April 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars. 14 April 2023 7:27 PM
'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce ‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons. 14 April 2023 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank' Tibetan president in exile says the Dalai Lama was just trying to lighten the mood, when asking young boy to suck his tongue. 14 April 2023 2:59 PM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday

17 April 2023 6:46 AM
by Tamika Gounden
Tags:
South African Police Service SAPS
Norkem park

The alleged murderer, who is known for acting in various Afrikaans soapies, was expected to appear in court on Monday but due to his slow recovery in hospital, he is only expected to show up on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - A South African soapie actor suspected of murdering his 29-year-old partner has been given a one-day extension to appear in court due to his slow recovery in hospital after attempting to take his own life.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday for multiple charges relating to murder but following his arrest, he was rushed to hospital.

Police found the couple in a cottage in Norkem Park last Thursday - they said the 29-year-old's body was found next to the 50-year-old, who appeared to have overdosed.

The 50-year-old actor is known for his roles in the television series Getroud Met Rugby and Dieper Water.

The alleged murderer who is known for acting in various Afrikaans soapies was expected to appear in court on Monday but due to his slow recovery in hospital, he is only expected to show up on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old actor is suspected of shooting dead his 29-year-old partner in a cottage in Norkem Park last Thursday.

Police said that they believed the suspect then attempted to take his own life by overdosing.

The suspect has been on police guard at Tembisa Hospital over the weekend.

He will face charges of murder and possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan and SABC 2 have since sent out a notice confirming that he was not part of their current cast.


This article first appeared on EWN : Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday




More from Local

Cornelius Sekeleni, 65, the father of celebrity Doctor Nandipha Magudumana, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where has been charged with murder on 11 April 2023. Picuture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail in Thabo Bester escape case

17 April 2023 11:14 AM

Zolile Sekeleni is accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, to escape from the Mangaung prison in May last year. He's due back in court on 16 May.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: ActionSA chairperson Michael Beaumont at a media briefing on 7 February 2022. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA

17 April 2023 9:37 AM

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.

Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert

17 April 2023 9:29 AM

As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy.

Read More arrow_forward

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Ndaedzo Nethonzhe/Eyewitness News

Energy experts divided on Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's performance to date

17 April 2023 7:06 AM

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa received harsh criticism from one expert, who said that the minister was ‘floundering all over the show’, while another defended the minister, saying that ending load shedding would take years.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Eskom denies claims that power cuts exceeded stage 6

17 April 2023 6:31 AM

The state-owned company came under fire this past week when it emerged that it had taken over 7,000 megawatts of electricity off the grid.

Read More arrow_forward

Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 13 April 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana and father back in court for bail application

17 April 2023 6:23 AM

Dr Magudumana will share the dock with her father, 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni, and two others for their role in aiding Bester escape from police custody in May last year.

Read More arrow_forward

The Biomedical Research Institute at the University of Stellenbosch. Courtesy: Stellenbosch University

New Stellenbosch Biomedical Institute gives boost to medical research

16 April 2023 12:23 PM

John Maytham chats to Prof Nico Grey van Pittius on the new state-of-the-art Biomedical Research Institute at Stellenbosch University.

Read More arrow_forward

How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story Courtesy: Nb Books

New book explores the dark shaft of mining corruption

16 April 2023 9:42 AM

Catherine Rice chats to journalist and author Dianne Hawker about her new book 'How to Steal a Gold Mine: The Aurora Story'.

Read More arrow_forward

Gardening tools. Picture: Pixabay.com

Do's and don'ts of winter gardening

16 April 2023 8:41 AM

Catherine Rice chats to Soil for Life trainer Natasha de Leeuw about the dos and don'ts of winter gardening.

Read More arrow_forward

Nobuhle Ashanti Credit: Nobuhle Ashanti/Facebook

Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album

15 April 2023 1:24 PM

Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album.

Read More arrow_forward

