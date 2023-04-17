Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Lester Kiewit interviews Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick.
- Many households are turning to alternative energy sources
- Banks are starting to offer loans
- Interest rates are high and likely to rise even more. Ideally, you would tap into your savings instead of financing your energy source
Loadshedding has become part of life, and every Tom, Dick and Harriet is clamouring for alternative energy sources such as rooftop solar or UPS devices.
Unfortunately, these devices can be rather pricey, which is why many banks have given their customers the option of taking out a loan.
Moodley says that it's a money-making tactic, as borrowers must pay the loan back while interest rates are rising.
Banks finance rooftop solar by way of personal loans and home loans.
Right now, the maximum interest rate on a personal loan per year is 32.25% and 23.25% for a home loan.
If you have a home loan where you can borrow money at a low interest rate, that would be a win, says Moodley.
The ideal scenario, however, would be if you have savings that you could tap into, which will not be affected by the interest rates, she adds.
RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
Prior to taking out a loan, Moodley encourages customers to get as many quotes as possible from various credit providers and weigh up the pros and cons.
Banks are positioning it as though they're your friendly local banker here to help you, but they are literally laughing all the way to the bank.Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor – Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41138422_couple-of-man-and-woman-sitting-in-front-of-their-home-or-house-in-wicker-chairs.html?term=solar%2Bhouse&vti=lq45jer72m4zk00ofu-1-8
More from MyMoney Online
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.Read More
[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...
Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries.Read More
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding
Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More