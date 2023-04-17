Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources





Lester Kiewit interviews Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick.

Many households are turning to alternative energy sources

Banks are starting to offer loans

Interest rates are high and likely to rise even more. Ideally, you would tap into your savings instead of financing your energy source

Loadshedding has become part of life, and every Tom, Dick and Harriet is clamouring for alternative energy sources such as rooftop solar or UPS devices.

Unfortunately, these devices can be rather pricey, which is why many banks have given their customers the option of taking out a loan.

Moodley says that it's a money-making tactic, as borrowers must pay the loan back while interest rates are rising.

Banks finance rooftop solar by way of personal loans and home loans.

Right now, the maximum interest rate on a personal loan per year is 32.25% and 23.25% for a home loan.

If you have a home loan where you can borrow money at a low interest rate, that would be a win, says Moodley.

The ideal scenario, however, would be if you have savings that you could tap into, which will not be affected by the interest rates, she adds.

Prior to taking out a loan, Moodley encourages customers to get as many quotes as possible from various credit providers and weigh up the pros and cons.

Banks are positioning it as though they're your friendly local banker here to help you, but they are literally laughing all the way to the bank. Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor – Daily Maverick

