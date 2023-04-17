South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert





Bongani Bingwa interviews Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy.

According to energy analysts, South Africa was recently plunged into stage seven loadshedding, though Eskom denies this

Cruise says that the numbers show that we were in fact on stage eight

He predicts we'll be in stage 10 in about three months

Eskom cut more than 7000 MW of power from the grid on Thursday.

According to Cruise, that means we were technically in stage eight, though Eskom presented it as stage six.

As winter approaches and more households are using electricity to power heating devices, Cruise says that we should prepare to be in stage eight and stage ten within the next three months.

He says that as old power stations are taken offline as per the schedule, it will worsen the electricity supply even further over the next five years.

Power stations are failing at a faster rate than at which new generation capacity can be brought online.

We will experience stage eight or stage 10 loadshedding in the next three months. Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert – Hohm Energy

