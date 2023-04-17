Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA

17 April 2023 9:37 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Solly Msimanga
City of Joburg
Patriotic Alliance
Kenny Kunene
coalition governments
ActionSA
Democratic Alliance DA
Michael Beaumont

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.

JOHANNESBURG - Following Sunday night’s social media rant in which Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene lashed out at the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, ActionSA is calling for cool heads and for the needs of Joburg residents to be put ahead of any existing tensions between parties.

Kunene, in a video posted on Twitter, used expletives addressing Msimanga, claiming the DA leader had been captured and was likely to face physical harm through alleged dodgy dealings.

Eyewitness News understands that this was on the back of Msimanga expressing some reluctance to work with the PA again.

The PA defected from the multiparty coalition, paving the way for an African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) partnership to take control of the city.

It's now threatening to switch sides again.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kunene, accusing the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.

In the video, just over two minutes long, Kunene also claimed that Msimanga often insulted his party.

"It's not the first time you called us rent seekers – you called us Judases, now you are telling us how shunned we have been, that we have no options. Solly Msimanga, you can never put us in a corner, we operate in a rondavel."

Kunene and Msimanga are set to meet at the negotiating table, this as ActionSA tries to rebuild relations between the PA and the multiparty coalition.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont said that parties must focus on the bigger picture.

"That we work together to form a coalition that can remove the ANC and EFF’s control of Johannesburg."

This happens as the programming committee is set to meet and deliberate on the proposed motions of no confidence against Mayor Thapelo Amad and Speaker Collen Makhubele.


This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA




