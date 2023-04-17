Will City of Cape Town's 'bakkie brigade' pilot solve refuse problem?
-
The Mother City's expanding population is putting a strain on refuse collection
-
A proposed expansion of the 'bakkie brigade' concept could be a solution, especially for backyard dwellers, argues urban development consultant
With the City of Cape Town's expanding population, refuse collection is coming under strain, as increasing numbers need access to municipal services.
Areas where backyard dwellers are more common, places increased strain on refuse collection.
In an effort to stifle illegal dumping an expansion of the the "bakkie brigade" concept has been proposed in CRUs, which are City-owned rental houses. .
The bakkie brigade is a semi-formal system where blue plastic bags are dropped off at informal settlements and residents are expected to put their waste in the bags, which are then collected a few days or a week later.
The City is now looking at rolling out a similar model to the city-owned affordable housing rental stock, which usually includes backyard dwellers. Ordinarily, formal housing units are allocated a 240-liter wheelie bin, which is typically sufficient for most households.
However, there is now recognition on the City's part that there are many properties that house two-to-four families, each with their own households and waste materials, causing major refuse overflows.
Sometimes [litter] really is just about insufficient service for the population and the way the population is growing. And we see that most often in informal settlements, in unplanned settlements where we don't have services.Jodi Allemeier, Independent Urban Development Consultant
According to Allemeier, when households are provided with more opportunities to collect and store rubbish, the likelihood of it being thrown onto a field or dumped into a canal is reduced. However, there is a misconception that all litter and waste that collects around the city is a behavioural or moral issue, Allemeier explained.
The city council's admission that more facilities are needed for refuse collection in informal areas and housing projects is a welcome one. If the city follows through with the bakkie brigade model, it could lead to cleaner streets and better health outcomes for residents, she concludes.
The Waste portfolio committee had some presentations on the backyarder collection - mentioned in the slide above - you can see some info & links on that here: https://t.co/dwSdScRM3F' Jodi Allemeier (@urbanjodi) April 7, 2023
Source : Eyewitness News
More from Politics
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act
The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversity and equality.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail
All the news you need to know.Read More
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.Read More
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane
The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them?
President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.Read More
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.Read More
'Lamola and Batohi are to blame for denied Gupta extradition request'
'We're going to hold you to account because you've absolutely screwed up this process', says Hennie Van Vuuren of Open Secrets.Read More