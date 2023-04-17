Will City of Cape Town's 'bakkie brigade' pilot solve refuse problem?





The Mother City's expanding population is putting a strain on refuse collection

A proposed expansion of the 'bakkie brigade' concept could be a solution, especially for backyard dwellers, argues urban development consultant

With the City of Cape Town's expanding population, refuse collection is coming under strain, as increasing numbers need access to municipal services.

Areas where backyard dwellers are more common, places increased strain on refuse collection.

In an effort to stifle illegal dumping an expansion of the the "bakkie brigade" concept has been proposed in CRUs, which are City-owned rental houses. .

The bakkie brigade is a semi-formal system where blue plastic bags are dropped off at informal settlements and residents are expected to put their waste in the bags, which are then collected a few days or a week later.

The City is now looking at rolling out a similar model to the city-owned affordable housing rental stock, which usually includes backyard dwellers. Ordinarily, formal housing units are allocated a 240-liter wheelie bin, which is typically sufficient for most households.

However, there is now recognition on the City's part that there are many properties that house two-to-four families, each with their own households and waste materials, causing major refuse overflows.

Sometimes [litter] really is just about insufficient service for the population and the way the population is growing. And we see that most often in informal settlements, in unplanned settlements where we don't have services. Jodi Allemeier, Independent Urban Development Consultant

According to Allemeier, when households are provided with more opportunities to collect and store rubbish, the likelihood of it being thrown onto a field or dumped into a canal is reduced. However, there is a misconception that all litter and waste that collects around the city is a behavioural or moral issue, Allemeier explained.

The city council's admission that more facilities are needed for refuse collection in informal areas and housing projects is a welcome one. If the city follows through with the bakkie brigade model, it could lead to cleaner streets and better health outcomes for residents, she concludes.

