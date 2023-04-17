Streaming issues? Report here
Indian politician shot dead on live television

"I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Atiq Ahmad, a former Indian lawmaker and convicted kidnapper facing murder and assault charges, was shot dead along with his brother in northern India, on live TV.

A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com
A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com

While the brothers were under police escort, three men posing as journalists targeted and fired shots, leaving both sustaining bullet injuries to the head.

Television stations carried a live broadcast of the brothers being escorted to the hospital when the shooting happened.

The three gunmen handed themselves over shortly after.

A few days before Ahmad was killed, his son was shot dead by police.

TV channels, therefore, have basically censored the footage. I mean, who wants to see somebody shot dead?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It's not a good look for justice though, is it? For somebody to be killed whilst in police custody?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Indian politician shot dead on live television




