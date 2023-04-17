Indian politician shot dead on live television





Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

Atiq Ahmad, a former Indian lawmaker and convicted kidnapper facing murder and assault charges, was shot dead along with his brother in northern India, on live TV.

A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com

While the brothers were under police escort, three men posing as journalists targeted and fired shots, leaving both sustaining bullet injuries to the head.

Television stations carried a live broadcast of the brothers being escorted to the hospital when the shooting happened.

The three gunmen handed themselves over shortly after.

A few days before Ahmad was killed, his son was shot dead by police.

TV channels, therefore, have basically censored the footage. I mean, who wants to see somebody shot dead? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It's not a good look for justice though, is it? For somebody to be killed whilst in police custody? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

