[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music





Crystal Orderson speaks to our resident trendspotter, Barbara Friedman.

A video of the infamous Thabo Bester dancing in his prison cell to really loud music has gone viral on social media.

It is unclear when the video was recorded, but it's believed it happened before his great escape in May 2022.

"He wore normal clothes delivered by Nandipha Magudumana on most days and had his own sheets," reads part of the video’s caption.

Watch the video below:

I suppose that video of him vibing around in his prison cell, whenever that was taken, it just got people talking because prisoners actually have their own bedding and don't have to wear prison outfits and are obviously living their best life. Barbara Friedman

The man dubbed the ‘Facebook rapist’ escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after faking his own death.

Authorities only discovered in March this year that the body found in Bester’s cell was not his.

Bester and his partner, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, were on the run since news broke that he was still alive.

The two were eventually captured in Tanzania two weeks ago.

They are currently behind bars in South Africa.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.