Zuma brings new application in bid to remove Downer from arms deal case
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has brought a new application for State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal from the arms deal corruption case.
Zuma made another appearance in the dock of the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the case on Monday.
The last time the case was in court, Judge Piet Koen - who had been presiding over it - recused himself and Judge Nkosinathi Chili has now taken over.
It had been postponed to 17 April for the resumption of the trial proceedings. But Zuma’s now bought another application aimed at getting Downer kicked off the case.
The court heard on Monday that Jacob Zuma’s legal team served the State with the new application on Sunday.
It’s understood to be based on Zuma’s allegations that Downer illegally leaked the former president’s confidential medical information to the media.
He raised the same allegations in his failed special plea, which was also aimed at Downer’s removal, and they were dismissed. Now, though, Zuma is privately prosecuting Downer over the allegations.
As a result, the trial proceedings have now been placed on ice again.
In the meantime, the new application has been set down for hearing over two days - on 15 and 16 August.
The State’s been given until late next month to file its answering papers, and Zuma until mid-June to reply thereto.
They’ve then both been given until July to file their heads of argument.
The trial officially got under way in May 2021, when the charges were put to Zuma and his co-accused, French arms trader Thales, in court and they pleaded not guilty. Almost two years on, though, the first witness has yet to be called.
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma brings new application in bid to remove Downer from arms deal case
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
