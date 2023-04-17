Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law, which will now allow independent candidates to stand in provincial and national elections.
The bill was passed by the National Assembly in February after a Constitutional Court order to amend the law was handed down in June 2020.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law. This means independent candidates will now be able to stand in next year's provincial and national elections. LD' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 17, 2023
Parliament had requested two extensions to the 24-month deadline imposed by the court, to revise the law.
After a legal challenge mounted by the New Nation Movement, the Constitutional Court declared the electoral law unconstitutional for only allowing political parties to be represented in provincial and national legislatures.
The new amendments stipulate the requirements that will have to be met for individuals who will want to contest national elections as from next year.
The revised law also includes a new formula for the allocation of seats.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: "The Electoral Amendment Bill makes a significant milestone in the evolution of our constitutional democracy by expanding electoral participation and widening the pool of leadership choice for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures. The bill presents a development that can only enrich and sustain our constitutional democracy."
The minister of Home Affairs will now also have to establish an independent panel to consider broader electoral reform after the 2024 polls.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill into law
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
More from Politics
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act
The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversity and equality.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail
All the news you need to know.Read More
Will City of Cape Town's 'bakkie brigade' pilot solve refuse problem?
Waste collection services need to do something about areas plagued by dumping, argues independent urban development consultant.Read More
ActionSA calls for cool heads in Joburg amid tension between DA & PA
DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga has received a public dressing down from the PA's Kenny Kunene, who accused the former mayor of Tshwane of being captured during his short stint as head of the capital city.Read More
'An act of war' - Russian jet fires missile at RAF plane
The leaked Pentagon files relating to the Russia-Ukraine war, have revealed some more jaw-dropping information.Read More
Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe
A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.Read More
'Positive' that Ramaphosa named SA crises, but is govt going to deal with them?
President Cyril Ramaphosa spelled out the challenges SA faces to investors at the Investment Conference that took place in Johannesburg on Thursday.Read More
How serious are Russia's threats of 'counter-measures' as Finland joins Nato?
Russia had cited opposition to Nato's eastward expansion as one justification for invading Ukraine, but what it's achieved is to boost exactly that.Read More
Investment Conference: In what way is SA competing with 'the best in the world'?
Journalist Ed Stoddard describes the annual conference (this is the fifth) as "a theatre of the absurd" in a Daily Maverick article.Read More
More from Local
Road violence: Safe N2 Project aims to protect drivers
Road violence has become common in Cape Town, with many incidents being under reported.Read More
Categories of prisons: How do maximum correctional centres operate?
The Department of Correctional Services shares insights on maximum prisons in South Africa.Read More
Get a taste of Paris... in Cape Town
Taste test Tuesday: we tasted delicious items from Paris Cape Town - a bakery bringing authentic French excellence to Cape Town.Read More
City launches R1.2bn solar plant project to protect residents from loadshedding
This is an important step in freeing Cape Town residents from Eskom's loadshedding, says mayor of Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
Italian police seize floating cocaine off Siciliy's coast
The seizure of two tonnes (2 000kg) of drugs is believed to be the biggest discovery ever made by police.Read More
2040 Olympics on the cards for Cape Town?
A group of researchers are exploring the Mother City and the rest of the Western Cape hosting one of the world's biggest sporting events.Read More
Former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla 'assassinated' in Cape Town
Mcebisi Skwatsha, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has no doubt that this was an assassination.Read More
Private charter flight to return Bester, Magudumana to SA cost R1.4m, MPs told
Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made the revelation in Parliament, saying that he wanted to dispel the public notion that the pair was repatriated from Tanzania in the lap of luxury.Read More
The Mother City needs YOUR vote to bag 9 nominations in World Travel Awards
Capetonians are urged to show some love and pride for their home city by voting in the World Travel Awards Africa Region 2023.Read More