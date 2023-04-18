[PICS] Two years ago today: SA watches in horror as fire ravages Table Mountain





On 18 April 2021, a calamitous fire ravaged over 600 hectares of Table Mountain and parts of the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Another six buildings near Woolsack Drive, including the historic Mostert’s Mill, were destroyed in the fire.

Five firefighters were hospitalised, with four of them hospitalised for burn injuries.

A fire rages on Table Mountain. Residents in Vredehoek and University Estate had to be evacuated. Picture: Jeff Ayliffe/Eyewitness News

According to reports, 'vacated vagrant fire' may have been responsible for the blaze.

Students from the Upper Campus of UCT had to be evacuated as strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Just like a phoenix, our African stories will rise from the ashes and will emerge stronger than ever before. Introducing Stories from The Ashes. African stories don’t die, they multiply. #UCTFire



Follow #StoriesFromTheAshes for more. pic.twitter.com/QLKOu0RawI

The future of Jagger Library – which lit up in flames, destroying archival and published print collections and arguably one of South Africa's most important heritage sites – is still being 're-imagined' by UCT.

"To watch a library burn, I think it's one of the most heart-wrenching experiences ever. So, it's edged in our memories as a day to forever remember," Ujala Satgoor (Executive director at UCT Libraries) told EWN.

Almost two years after the fire, Mostert’s Mill restoration project is on a fast track to completion.

Mostert’s Mill after the Table Mountain fire and Mostert’s Mill today.

According to reports, South African National Parks is still in the process of finalising a second tender for the rebuilding and operating of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, which unfortunately also went up in flames.

The remnants of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and Tea Room a year after a fire on Table Mountain that started on 18 April 2021 left the heritage site gutted. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

