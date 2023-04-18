[PICS] Two years ago today: SA watches in horror as fire ravages Table Mountain
On 18 April 2021, a calamitous fire ravaged over 600 hectares of Table Mountain and parts of the University of Cape Town (UCT).
Another six buildings near Woolsack Drive, including the historic Mostert’s Mill, were destroyed in the fire.
Five firefighters were hospitalised, with four of them hospitalised for burn injuries.
According to reports, 'vacated vagrant fire' may have been responsible for the blaze.
RELATED: Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man
Students from the Upper Campus of UCT had to be evacuated as strong winds caused the fire to spread rapidly.
Just like a phoenix, our African stories will rise from the ashes and will emerge stronger than ever before. Introducing Stories from The Ashes. African stories don’t die, they multiply. #UCTFire' UCT (@UCT_news) April 5, 2023
Follow #StoriesFromTheAshes for more. pic.twitter.com/QLKOu0RawI
The future of Jagger Library – which lit up in flames, destroying archival and published print collections and arguably one of South Africa's most important heritage sites – is still being 're-imagined' by UCT.
"To watch a library burn, I think it's one of the most heart-wrenching experiences ever. So, it's edged in our memories as a day to forever remember," Ujala Satgoor (Executive director at UCT Libraries) told EWN.
RELATED: 1 year later, UCT still rebuilding library after fire
Almost two years after the fire, Mostert’s Mill restoration project is on a fast track to completion.
RELATED: Almost 2 years since the fire Mostert’s Mill restoration is 'full steam ahead'
According to reports, South African National Parks is still in the process of finalising a second tender for the rebuilding and operating of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant, which unfortunately also went up in flames.
RELATED: (VIDEOS) Fire raging out of control on Table Mountain near Rhodes Memorial
Source : Image on the left: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mosterts-mill-restoration-fund?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=chat&utm_source=whatsapp
