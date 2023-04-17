Streaming issues? Report here
A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave

17 April 2023 3:27 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Barbs Wire

Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.

Crystal Orderson spoke to Barbara Friedman about this fascinating story [fast forward to 3:14] and other trending topics.

According to Sky News, a Spanish woman has emerged from a cave after spending 500 days with no human contact.

Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.

The now 50-year-old entered the 70m deep cave in Grenada when she was 48.

She celebrated two birthdays while in isolation.

Flamini kept busy by exercising, drawing, knitting and reading 60 books.

It's a social experiment. She wanted to determine the impact of this isolation on the human mind and body, living in extreme solitude and some deprivation.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




