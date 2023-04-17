A new world record? Spanish woman spends 500 days living alone in a cave





According to Sky News, a Spanish woman has emerged from a cave after spending 500 days with no human contact.

Extreme athlete, Beatriz Flamini, was part of an experiment closely monitored by scientists.

Beatriz Flamini, 50, spent 500 days underground for a science experiment looking at the effects of extreme isolation on people and how living underground can interfere with the human body.



The now 50-year-old entered the 70m deep cave in Grenada when she was 48.

She celebrated two birthdays while in isolation.

Flamini kept busy by exercising, drawing, knitting and reading 60 books.

It's a social experiment. She wanted to determine the impact of this isolation on the human mind and body, living in extreme solitude and some deprivation. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

