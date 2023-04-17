Streaming issues? Report here
Best of CapeTalk
Opinion
'There's no such thing as easy money' - Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital

17 April 2023 8:58 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Anchor Capital
Peter Armitage
Other People's Money

Peter Armitage founded Anchor Capital in 2012 after leaving his corporate job with a well-known asset manager to start his own investment company.

Peter Armitage, founder of Anchor capital gets candid with Bruce Whitfield about his money habits and personal finance in an episode of Other People's Money.

  • Peter Armitage is the CEO and founder of investment company Anchor Capital.

  • He was previously employed at Investec for seven years.

  • Anchor Capital has become 51%-black owned after delisting from the JSE in 2021.

Peter Armitage founded investment firm, Anchor Capital in 2012, having previously spent seven years in the corporate environment at Investec.

Armitage has seen the company start from zero at the start of 2012 to about R80bn, and it's become 51%-black owned after delisting from the JSE in 2021.

His vision is to see R500bn of assets under management at Anchor capital within the next decade, diversified both locally and globally.

So while it seems your investments are safe in Armitage's hands, how much thought and care does he place in his own money?

Armitage says he's learnt some hard lessons early in his career which paved the way for his career as CEO and founder of Anchor Capital.

If I'd taken the advice of people who'd been around for a long, long time...to understand there's no such thing as easy money, but there are sometimes when you do get attractive evaluations.

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Starting a business in wealth and asset management, you need to have 10, 20 years of experience behind you. You need to have gone through some market crashes. So I paid my school fees, went back, and at the age of 40, just over 10 years ago I started Anchor.

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

If you mix a bit of energy, calibre and capital. Those are the key ingredients to make it happen.

Peter Armitage, CEO - Anchor Capital

Listen to the audio for more.




