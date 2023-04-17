Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans
Pippa Hudson was in conversation with singer, Tino.
Even though he was born in Zimbabwe, singer Tino has fully embraced life in South Africa.
The mother tongue Shona-speaker and his family moved to Swellendam in 2008 when he was six years old.
Tino decided to forge a career in the Afrikaans music industry after he fell in love with the people, language and culture.
Watch the video of his latest song, ‘Tassies Pak’ below:
It was quite difficult in the beginning to learn the Afrikaans culture. The language wasn't that difficult because I grew up in South Africa around Afrikaans people. It's a beautiful culture and there's still a lot to learn.Tino, Singer
My mom always says that music is a language of its own. So you don't have to understand it, as long as you just feel it.Tino, Singer
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=209640508084791&set=pb.100071165290221.-2207520000.&type=3
