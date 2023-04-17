Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Are we headed for Stage 8 loadshedding with Koeberg being out-of-service?

17 April 2023 7:40 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
#LoadShedding
#Eskom

South Africans may have to endure Stage 8 loadshedding in the coming moths after Unit 2 at Koeberg Power Station tripped.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Roger Lilley, energy analyst & editor of Energize.

  • South Africans are currently having to endure Stage 6 loadshedding, experiences four-hour bouts of blackouts.

  • Breakdowns are currently at 17 325MW of generating capacity.

  • With the colder winter months ahead, energy analysts are warning of higher stages of loadshedding.

As winter approaches and more households power up the heating devices, energy analysts are warning the country to prepare for higher stages of loadshedding in the coming months.

South Africans are currently having to endure Stage 6 loadshedding, experiences 4-hour bouts of blackouts at a time.

It could be a dark, cold winter and much more intense than what is currently being experienced, as power stations appear to be failing at a faster rate than at which new generation capacity is being brought online.

Koeberg's unit 1 tripped over the weekend, forcing Eskom to implement stage 6 loadshedding until further notice.

Unit 2 is already offline for an extended period of time due to a maintenance.

It's difficult to tell (how severe the loadshedding is), because the only information we have of course, comes from Eskom.

Roger Lilley, energy analyst

Unfortunately, unit 1 which was operational has tripped out, have not been given any reason as to why it's tripped out or how long it will take to restore it, so that is obviously a concern.

Roger Lilley, energy analyst

This is great big catastrophe...

Roger Lilley, energy analyst

Listen to the audio for more.




17 April 2023 7:40 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station
#LoadShedding
#Eskom

