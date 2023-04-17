Why is POPIA not stopping telemarketing or SMS spam? Info regulator explains





John Perlman speaks to Head of the Information Regulator, Advocate Pansy Takula.

The Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) came into effect in June 2021

POPIA has strict guidelines for businesses when it comes to acquiring, storing, securing, and sharing personal information

The Act is also viewed as a measure to help minimise identity theft and phishing attacks.

A recent MyBroadband article has put the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) under the microscope.

The report questions whether the Act has failed to stop the scourge of telemarketing and SMS spam.

The article explains that the Information Regulator, which is tasked with ensuring that companies comply with Act, has received more than 1,400 complaints over the past two years with no fines issued as yet.

Popia, which came into effect in 2021, imposed a number of strict requirements on businesses regarding acquiring, storing, securing and sharing the personal information of customers or potential customers.

There are many cases that we get. We have to be strategic about which cases we issue fines and which ones we take to court. It's a question of strategy and tactics. Advocate Pansy Takula, Head of the Information Regulator

There is a lengthy process that we have to go through before we can issue a fine. We have to investigate a complaint, after that we have to take it to the enforcement committee which is made up of outsiders. Advocate Pansy Takula, Head of the Information Regulator

