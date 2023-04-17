Tech startup FinMeUp making financial education accessible to all





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Higgo van Biljon, CEO of FinMeUp.

The story behind FinMeUp started in 2019, when Higgo van Biljon first had the idea to start a financial education app after seeing friends exchange investment and financial education information with each over Whatsapp.

FinMeUp is a financial education app, designed to help the average person learn the skills needed to better manage their money and reach their financial goals.

The 24-year-old van Biljon's own story with investing goes back to 2012, when as a 13-year-old he invested in gold.

As expected, van Biljon says he made some mistakes along the way, teaching his a lot about investing from an early age.

He says those moments culminated in the the FinMeUp app which he launched in 2020.

I've always had a passion for business, education, investing and the financial services space. From the WhatsApp group I got the idea for FinMeUp. Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp

I wanted to make an app...got on LinkedIn the next day, said I needed an app developer. Then hundreds of developers around the world reached out. Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp

The idea has always been to create a one-stop-shop for finances, but based out of education. Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp

It's really cool to see when people are using the platform and enjoying the platform and participating in the community. Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp

