Tech startup FinMeUp making financial education accessible to all
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Higgo van Biljon, CEO of FinMeUp.
-
Higgo van Biljon started FinMeUp in 2019.
-
The idea came after seeing friends exchange investment and financial education information with each other.
-
van Biljon's own history of investing started at the age of 13, which played a role in his idea to start a financial education business.
The story behind FinMeUp started in 2019, when Higgo van Biljon first had the idea to start a financial education app after seeing friends exchange investment and financial education information with each over Whatsapp.
FinMeUp is a financial education app, designed to help the average person learn the skills needed to better manage their money and reach their financial goals.
The 24-year-old van Biljon's own story with investing goes back to 2012, when as a 13-year-old he invested in gold.
As expected, van Biljon says he made some mistakes along the way, teaching his a lot about investing from an early age.
He says those moments culminated in the the FinMeUp app which he launched in 2020.
Investing your money is a great way to grow your wealth, but should you invest a lump sum or use dollar cost averaging?' FinMeUp (@FinMeUp) April 12, 2023
//THREAD pic.twitter.com/I4Xk0k8Xbx
I've always had a passion for business, education, investing and the financial services space. From the WhatsApp group I got the idea for FinMeUp.Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp
I wanted to make an app...got on LinkedIn the next day, said I needed an app developer. Then hundreds of developers around the world reached out.Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp
The idea has always been to create a one-stop-shop for finances, but based out of education.Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp
It's really cool to see when people are using the platform and enjoying the platform and participating in the community.Higgo van Biljon, CEO - FinMeUp
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
'There's no such thing as easy money' - Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital
Peter Armitage founded Anchor Capital in 2012 after leaving his corporate job with a well-known asset manager to start his own investment company.Read More
Are we headed for Stage 8 loadshedding with Koeberg being out-of-service?
South Africans may have to endure Stage 8 loadshedding in the coming moths after Unit 2 at Koeberg Power Station tripped.Read More
Derek Hanekom appointed interim board chairperson of struggling SAA
The former tourism minister's appointment forms part of a new interim board of directors to lead the airline pending Takatso Consortium's 51% takeover of SAA.Read More
Cape Town driving schools in the Southern Suburbs (prices included)
Digital content writer Amy Fraser gives us a firsthand account of learning to drive and the best schools out there.Read More
French luxury group LVMH becomes world's 10th biggest company (and EU's largest)
LVMH - worth $486 billion - is now the largest company in Europe.Read More
South Africa to face stage 8 or 10 loadshedding in next 3 months - energy expert
As winter approaches, brace yourself for a cold, dark winter, says Matthew Cruise, an energy expert from Hohm Energy.Read More
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.Read More
Eskom denies claims that power cuts exceeded stage 6
The state-owned company came under fire this past week when it emerged that it had taken over 7,000 megawatts of electricity off the grid.Read More
BMW doubles its electric car sales
More proof that electric cars are NOT the future, but the here and now.Read More