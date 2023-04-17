Judge Cameron: Slow investigation led to leaking of Thabo Bester’s escape info
If it wasn't for former Justice Edwin Cameron of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, who knows when or if South Africans would have been informed about Bester's escape.
John Perlman speaks to former Justice Edwin Cameron of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.
- Thabo Bester faked his own death while in prison in May 2022
- The public were only informed in March this year that he escaped
- Bester and his celebrity doctor girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania two weeks ago
The former judge who leaked the information about Thabo Bester's escape to the media said he did so due to the slow investigation by law enforcement officials.
Edwin Cameron from the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is part of a team that inspects prisons.
Bester, dubbed the ‘Facebook rapist’ escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after faking his own death in May 2022.
Authorities only informed the public in March this year that the body found in Bester’s cell was not his.
Bester and his partner, celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, were on the run since news broke that he was still alive.
The two were eventually captured in Tanzania two weeks ago.
They are currently behind bars in South Africa.
We became aware of it in the course of May, June and July. I am going to be vague about that because it was a gradual dawning and realisation that something gravely was a miss.Justice Edwin Cameron, Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services
Once we had seen the autopsy report, which had all sorts of glaring warning signs all over it like the length of the corpse and the fact that he was unrecognisable. Even before we got the DNA results, we realised that something weird was happening.Justice Edwin Cameron, Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services
Looking back, it is so clear that what happened was a stupendous and outrageous fraud on the public and Bester's victims.Justice Edwin Cameron, Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Judge Cameron: Slow investigation led to leaking of Thabo Bester’s escape info
