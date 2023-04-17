Derek Hanekom appointed interim board chairperson of struggling SAA





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Derek Hanekom, SAA’s interim chairman & Guy Leitch, editor at SA Flyer Magazine.

The interim SAA board was announced on Monday by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Hanekom joins seven other board members.

The board will be in place on an interim basis pending the Takatso Consortium's 51% takeover of SAA.

Former tourism minister and ANC MP Derek Hanekom has been appointed as an interim non-executive director and board chairperson of struggling South African Airways (SAA).

Hanekom forms part of a new interim board of directors, pending its takeover by the Takatso Consortium.

He will join seven other board members.

The list includes Fundi Sithebe a former Chief Operating Officer of Airports Company South Africa as well as Prof John Lamola, who is also retained as an interim Non-Executive Director while also serving as Interim CEO.

Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. Picture: EWN

The nature of the board and its task needs to be properly understood before we get too worried. Derek Hanekom, interim board chairperson - South African Airways

The board was announced on Monday by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

Hanekom's appointment comes as Takatso prepares its 51 percent takeover of South African Airways.

He says there's no need to be concerned by the board's lack of commercial aviation experience, as board is only in place on an interim basis until Takatso's takeover is concluded.

This board may not exist for a very long time, because it's only appointed until such time as the deal has been concluded with Takatso Consortium, and they bring in the aviation experience obviously. But a new board will be formed as soon as that deal is concluded. Derek Hanekom, interim board chairperson - South African Airways

It's not a bad board, it's a good mixed bag. Guy Leitch, editor - SA Flyer Magazine

Derek Hanekom should make a good chairperson with his tourism experience. Guy Leitch, editor - SA Flyer Magazine

