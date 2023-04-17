'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judge Cameron: Slow investigation led to leaking of Thabo Bester’s escape info Former Justice Edwin Cameron of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services is part of a team that inspects prisons. 17 April 2023 6:07 PM
Why is POPIA not stopping telemarketing or SMS spam? Info regulator explains The Information Regulator has reportedly received more than 1,400 complaints over the past two years with no fines issued as yet. 17 April 2023 5:25 PM
Cape Town driving schools in the Southern Suburbs (prices included) Digital content writer Amy Fraser gives us a firsthand account of learning to drive and the best schools out there. 17 April 2023 2:38 PM
View all Local
‘Illegal & immoral’ - Solidarity unhappy with changes to Employment Equity Act The trade union plans to legally challenge the amendments, despite the Presidency saying that the new law aims to promote diversit... 17 April 2023 2:46 PM
The Midday Report Express: Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail All the news you need to know. 17 April 2023 2:31 PM
Will City of Cape Town's 'bakkie brigade' pilot solve refuse problem? Waste collection services need to do something about areas plagued by dumping, argues independent urban development consultant. 17 April 2023 12:34 PM
View all Politics
'There's no such thing as easy money' - Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital Peter Armitage founded Anchor Capital in 2012 after leaving his corporate job with a well-known asset manager to start his own inv... 17 April 2023 8:58 PM
Tech startup FinMeUp making financial education accessible to all The financial education app is designed to help you learn the skills you need to manage your money and reach your financial goals.... 17 April 2023 8:41 PM
Are we headed for Stage 8 loadshedding with Koeberg being out-of-service? South Africans may have to endure Stage 8 loadshedding in the coming moths after Unit 2 at Koeberg Power Station tripped. 17 April 2023 7:40 PM
View all Business
Meet Tino, the Shona-speaking musician who sings in Afrikaans The Zimbabwean-born singer moved to South Africa when he was six-years-old. 17 April 2023 4:35 PM
[PICS] Mzansi reacts as AI images of Madiba go viral Madiba in a white puffer jacket? AI-generated images of SA's former president go viral. 17 April 2023 2:24 PM
[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music The video, taken before his great escape, has gone viral. 17 April 2023 12:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper... 17 April 2023 8:13 PM
'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions. 17 April 2023 7:53 PM
Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record. 15 April 2023 9:12 AM
View all Sport
Nobuhle Ashanti explores love and spirituality in debut album Pianist and songwriter Nobuhle Ashanti chats to Catherine Rice about her debut album. 15 April 2023 1:24 PM
Get out your cosplay costume! Comic-Con is coming soon The Comic-Con South Africa's marketing director Calvin van den Berg chats to Catherine Rice on the upcoming event. 15 April 2023 10:28 AM
Bells of the Ball! Stars of Bridgerton’s ‘Queen Charlotte’ to grace SA premiere The Bridgerton ball is coming to South Africa! 14 April 2023 12:07 PM
View all Entertainment
Indian politician shot dead on live television "I mean, who wants to see somebody be shot dead?" asks international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 17 April 2023 11:31 AM
Dalai Lama defends action as 'an innocent grandfatherly prank' Tibetan president in exile says the Dalai Lama was just trying to lighten the mood, when asking young boy to suck his tongue. 14 April 2023 2:59 PM
'Damage control' - Germany hopes to restore its relationship with China German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's visit to the superpower comes amid Beijing’s military drills around Taiwan. 14 April 2023 2:03 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates t... 13 April 2023 7:22 PM
Mandy Wiener: The Guptas, Thabo Bester and who to blame If you had any faith in the criminal justice system going into the Easter weekend, it may be shot now. 13 April 2023 6:08 AM
Funny Chicken Licken radio ad keeps one guessing, so do you listen to the end? Chicken Licken's radio spot for its 'Big John' burger is the pick for this week's advertising hero on The Money Show. 12 April 2023 7:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker

17 April 2023 7:53 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Nedbank Cup
Steve Barker
Stellenbosch FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Stellenbosch FC beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the quarterfinals to eliminate the defending champions.

Stellenbosch coach, Steve Barker says his team will have to be at their ultimate best if they are to make the final of the Nedbank Cup.

Stellies knocked out the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, winning 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Barker’s side were trailing 1-0 at half time thanks to a Lee Langeveldt own goal, but the home side rallied back in the second half to secure the win thanks to a brace from Iqraam Rayners.

Stellenbosch will take on Sekhukhune United in the next round.

Speaking on #MSW, Barker gave some insight into his half time team talk.

The half time talk was similar to the pre match and I just reminded the guys that these opportunities don’t come around too often and that they need to play with fight and determination. The goal was to walk off the pitch knowing that we couldn’t give anymore than we did.

Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

We did ourselves and the club proud I think. There’s not many teams that have more the 50 percent of the ball against a team like Sundowns. We knew what the tactics from their side would be and that we would have to be good in transition and we would have to make the most of that.

Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

We pressed at the right time as well, especially in the second half and I think that lead to some errors on their part.

Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.

Barker also gave some insight into the goal scorer, Iqraam Rayners who he says has turned into a vital member of the team.

He’s a goal scorer and once you become that it never really leaves you. He’s come back more mature as well from Superpsort. Technically he has improved as well and he has become a leader in the group. I do believe that when he joined us, we adapted our style a bit and he has been a major factor in our turnaround this season

Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

Barker also shared his thoughts on Sekhukhune United, their opponents in the semifinal.

It’s nice to have a home draw, especially with the way our home fans have been showing up recently. There’s a lot of physicality and experience in the midfield as well as defence. They are a very capable team and we have to be at our best to beat them and make sure that we get to the final.

Steve Barker, Coach - Stellenbosch FC

Watch below for the full interview with Steve Barker:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker




17 April 2023 7:53 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Nedbank Cup
Steve Barker
Stellenbosch FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC

More from Sport

Welcome to Manchester City Picture: 123rf

'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer

17 April 2023 8:13 PM

The Gunners squandered a 2-0 lead against West Ham on Sunday and ended up drawing the match 2-2, giving Manchester City the upper hand in the English Premier League title race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gerda Steyn wins women's race of Two Oceans Ultra Marathon. Picture: Twitter/@2OceansMarathon

Yet another Two Oceans Marathon win for Gerda Steyn

15 April 2023 9:12 AM

This is the fourth time she has won the event, and she has set a new race and personal record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Football is in the wrong hands' - Thapelo Liau

14 April 2023 7:27 PM

Liau retried from football in 2008 after more than a decade, representing clubs like Bloemfontein Celtic and Ria Stars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You could've made Comrades 10km longer; I would've carried on' - Bruce Fordyce

14 April 2023 1:25 PM

‘Running's Lessons For Life’ is a weekly podcast series, featuring well-known South African runners who share run/life lessons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

Tunisian soccer club hangs up its boots after team illegally emigrates to Europe

14 April 2023 11:58 AM

A fourth tier Tunisian soccer club has found itself without a team after 32 players illegally emigrated to Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kagiso Rabada. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Kagiso Rabada becomes fastest bowler ever to take 100 IPL wickets

14 April 2023 10:19 AM

The Proteas speedster claimed his 100th scalp in the fewest games (64) in IPL history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LinkedIn post by Amanda Cromhout, founder of The Blind Loyalty Trust

Sight-impaired runner doing Two Oceans to help others regain their sight

13 April 2023 8:24 PM

'Help us help others regain their sight through the Blind Loyalty Trust. I am running with my 1 wonderful eye...' - Amanda Cromhout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NBA actively looking to develop players from SA & the rest of the continent

13 April 2023 8:03 PM

Land added that they might be looking to bring NBA matches to South Africa in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Special Olympics athletes must get recognition they deserve' - Dr Mathews Phosa

13 April 2023 7:52 PM

From 17 to 25 June 2023, the Special Olympics World Games will take place in Berlin, the first time that Germany will host the Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Runners at the Two Oceans Marathon's finish line. Picture: @2OceansMarathon/Twitter

Two Oceans marathon road closures

13 April 2023 9:36 AM

The races have been split over two days this year, with the 56km ultra taking place on Saturday, 15 April and the half marathon on Sunday, 16 April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Thabo Bester having a great time, dancing in prison cell to loud music

Lifestyle

Local actor accused of murdering partner expected in court on Tuesday

Local

Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

'Man City are unstoppable at the moment' - Joe Crann, football writer

18 April 2023 12:13 AM

'We must be at our best to reach the Nedbank Cup final' - Steve Barker

17 April 2023 11:53 PM

Kwezanamuhla: UEskom uyaphika ukuthi udlulile ku-stage 6

17 April 2023 11:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA