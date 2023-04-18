Nandipha Magudumana to build case for bail ahead of next court appearance
JOHANNESBURG - Celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana will be building a case for bail over the next two weeks as the State prepares to oppose her release.
Magudumana made a brief court appearance alongside her father, 65-year-old Cornelius Sekeleni, and two others on Monday.
They are accused of aiding killer and rapist, Thabo Bester, in his escape from the Mangaung maximum security prison in May last year.
Sekeleni was granted bail of R10,000 on Monday, with the State saying he had a chronic medical condition.
While Sekeleni’s lawyers did not have to motivate for bail, as the State did not oppose his release, his daughter, Nandipha Magudumana, was not so lucky.
State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court that they would be opposing bail for Magudumana as well as the former G4S employee, Senohe Matsoara, and the contractor accused of tampering with prison cameras, Teboho Lipholo.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Phaladi Shuping said that they would be opposing bail for the trio in two weeks' time.
"If there is any person found to have a previous conviction and offence that relates to the same offence that that person is facing, the chances are that as prosecution, we are going to oppose the release of that person on bail."
Meanwhile, Sekeleni is confined to Port Edward in KwaZulu-Natal, pending an appearance with Thabo Bester himself on 16 May.
WATCH: Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father granted bail
This article first appeared on EWN : Nandipha Magudumana to build case for bail ahead of next court appearance
