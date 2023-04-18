Zuma arms deal trial likely to get under way in 2025 at earliest - analyst





JOHANNESBURG - It looks like there’s still a while to go before the arms deal corruption trial gets under way, with one legal pundit only expecting it to kick off in 2025 at the earliest.

The case was in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday for what was meant to be the resumption of the trial but Zuma has now brought another application aimed at State Advocate Billy Downer’s removal from the arms deal corruption case. And as a result, the trial’s been placed on ice pending the outcome.

The application is based on Zuma’s allegations that Downer illegally leaked the former president’s confidential medical information to the press.

He raised the same allegations in his failed special plea, which was also aimed at Downer’s removal, and they were dismissed.

Now, though, as Zuma emphasises in his papers, he is privately prosecuting Downer over the allegations.

The application is set down for hearing in August.

But as Mpumelelo Zikalala explains, whichever way the court rules, its judgment is likely to be challenged.

"If any of the parties feel aggrieved or don't agree with any of the outcomes of the courts regardless of whether it’s the private prosecution or it’s the main one - the arms deal matter - they can still go to the SCA, they can still go to the Constitutional Court; there are still reconsideration or rescission applications which can be made between the two courts, which is why based on the type of matter and the manner which both parties have handled matters before, I do not think we are going to start this matter any time before 2025, maybe at the later stage of 2025."

